Amid Student Protests, Delhi Metro Shuts 18 Stations For Fourth Straight Day: Check Full List, Affected Routes

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily closed entry and exit at 18 Metro stations across central Delhi on Saturday, July 25, due to heightened security arrangements amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student protests near Jantar Mantar.

In a service update posted on X (formerly Twitter), the DMRC said the restrictions came into effect from 7:30 am and will remain in place until further instructions. Commuters will still be able to use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat stations.

Train services on Airport Express Line shall only be available between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

The 18 affected Metro stations are:

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium

17. Jhandewalan

18. New Delhi

This marks the fourth consecutive day of Metro-related restrictions in the national capital. The prolonged station closures have disrupted travel for office-goers, students, lawyers and other daily commuters, many of whom have been forced to rely on road transport as access to key Metro stations remains restricted.

The restrictions come as security has been intensified across central Delhi ahead of the weekend, with authorities expecting large gatherings linked to the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

DMRC has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use alternate travel arrangements where necessary.

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