India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ZIM Live On TV And Online

India will be aiming to seal the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe when the two sides face off in the second match at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 25. The visitors head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after registering a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the series opener on Thursday.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, India produced an all-round performance to take control of the series and move one step closer to another bilateral T20I triumph.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I, including live streaming, telecast details, match timing, venue, weather update, probable playing XIs and squads.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Date And Time

The 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday, July 25 from 4:30 p.m. IST.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Toss Time

The toss will take place at 4:00 p.m. IST.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Venue And Weather Update

The 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe. Weather in Harare is expected to be clear with little chance of rain.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Live Telecast

The live telecast of India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be available on the Unite8 Sports network.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

The live stream of India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

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Harare Sports Club T20I Stats

Average first innings score : 155

: 155 Highest total : 259/5 by Zimbabwe against Botswana

: 259/5 by Zimbabwe against Botswana Lowest defended score : 77/5 by Zimbabwe against Ireland

: 77/5 by Zimbabwe against Ireland Chasing record: 194/5 by Bangladesh against Zimbabwe

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Head To Head Records

Matches Played: 15

15 India Won : 12

: 12 Zimbabwe Won: 3

India have won eight of their last nine T20Is against Zimbabwe.

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India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Preview

The men in blue defeated Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in the first Twenty20 International to take a 1-0 series lead. Teenage tornado Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name in the T20I record books as he became the youngest ever batter to score a half-century in men's T20Is. The youngster registered his maiden T20I fifty off just 18 balls in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The knock included four boundaries and as many sixes as India chased down the target of 126 with a little over six overs to spare.

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav made a triumphant comeback after nearly two years out with injury, impressing with his pace and control over a blistering spell of 2/18. Captain Shreyas Iyer successfully led the chase with a composed unbeaten 28, registering his first victory as India captain in 8 attempts.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh and Rinku Singh

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba and Tafadzwa Tsiga

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