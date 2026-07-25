Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns; Says Students' Future, Not His Reputation, Led To His Decision

Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned on Saturday in the aftermath of massive of protests happening all over the country demanding he quit following the NEET UG paper leak. Over a dozen students died by suicide after the NEET re-examination was announced.

"The situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and in the country, anti-national forces should not take advantage of this situation, the unity of the country should be maintained, the future of even a single student of India should not get entangled in legal complications, our children should spend their time in studies, focus on building a career, keeping this in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," the Pradhan stated in his resignation letter.

The BJP leader took to X to share his resignation letter to the Prime Minister stating that he has taken responsibility for this since day one "and never turned away from this situation."

He added that he was determined not to let the prospects of any meritorious student be jeopardised by the exam mafia and not to allow any injustice to happen to any student.

Pradhan stressed on his unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and said that he has always respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth.

"They are not merely India's future, but also the torchbearers, builders, and architects of a new, developed India.

Watching the events of the past 10 days has troubled me deeply. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me.

India's youth power is the real strength of this nation," the leader stated.

On June 6, the Cockroach Janata Party organised its first major physical protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.

Joining the protest, renowned environmentalist, educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk had begun an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28, with the betterment of India's education system as one of the key demands.

Soon, the agitation spread beyond Delhi with protestors taking to the streets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Nagpur, and other cities as well.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.