'Democracy Won': Cockroach Janata Party Celebrates After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | WATCH

"Cockroaches won.. Democracy won! Jai Hind!" was the first reaction of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. This is the proof that if you don't get scared, if you don't bow down in front of this government, you can take anyone's resignation. Don't be scared in democracy."

Dipke added that the protest would continue despite Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, as the demonstrators still had two key demands. He called for compensation of Rs 1 crore to be provided to the families of every student who had died by suicide. He also demanded strict action against the police officers accused of using force against protesters on the 20th, alleging that their conduct was unacceptable and required an official investigation.

On next round of talks with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "...When they call us, then we will go. They will tell us the exact time."

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Education Minister Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday amid mounting pressure to step down over irregularities in the conduct of several competitive exams. Pradhan said he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan's resignations comes amid Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at the Jantar Mantar, demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns; Says Students' Future, Not His Reputation, Led To His Decision

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