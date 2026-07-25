Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns — Read Full Text Of His Resignation Letter

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days. Pradhan sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan's resignations comes amid Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at the Jantar Mantar, demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

Here's full text of his letter:

My young friends,

For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation.

I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership.

However, irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the Government of India handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination. Additionally, a decision was made to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year.

Throughout this period, our primary priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for over 20 lakh students. This was achieved through a 'whole-of-government' approach, involving the active participation of state governments—particularly district administrations—alongside the central government. With the cooperation of students and parents, the examination was successfully concluded on June 21, 2026.

From day one, I took full responsibility and never turned away from the situation. I was determined not to let the potential of any meritorious student be ruined by the 'exam mafia' and to ensure that no student faced injustice. The NEET-UG results declared on July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds achieving success.

However, even during this time, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students—an act that caused me deep anguish.

I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and have deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely the future of India but also the torchbearers, builders, and architects of a new and developed India.

I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. The youth power of India is the true strength of this nation. It is my resolve not to let the country's youth get ensnared in a web of confusion.

Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country—with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting this situation, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers—I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and constant support. I also extend my thanks to all my esteemed colleagues in the Council of Ministers, the officials and staff of the Ministry, and all those individuals with whom I had the privilege of working. Service to the nation is the highest priority of my life; I shall remain forever dedicated to it.

With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I will continue to dedicate myself in every possible way to fulfilling the aspirations of Mother India, the people of Odisha, and the youth of the country in the future as well.

Yours,

Dharmendra Pradhan

ALSO READ: 'Democracy Won': Cockroach Janata Party Celebrates After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | WATCH

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