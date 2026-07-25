Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Leaves For Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has left for New Delhi on Saturday, NDTV Marathi reported, following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan resigned in the aftermath of massive of protests happening all over the country demanding he quit following the NEET UG paper leak. Over a dozen students died by suicide after the NEET re-examination was announced.

"The situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and in the country, anti-national forces should not take advantage of this situation, the unity of the country should be maintained, the future of even a single student of India should not get entangled in legal complications, our children should spend their time in studies, focus on building a career, keeping this in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," the Pradhan stated in his resignation letter.

The BJP leader took to X to share his resignation letter to the Prime Minister stating that he has taken responsibility for this since day one "and never turned away from this situation."

He added that he was determined not to let the prospects of any meritorious student be jeopardised by the exam mafia and not to allow any injustice to happen to any student.

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