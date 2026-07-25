'Want Action, Not Videos': Rahul Gandhi's Message To PM Modi On Student Protests

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition, met on Saturday with a group of students participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's 23-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by the students, intensified his criticism of the Central government and reiterated his call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. Gandhi called Pradhan a symbol of "corruption and destruction" of the educational system and stated that the students would only be satisfied if he were fired.

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He went on to say that simply moving Pradhan to a different ministry would not satisfy the demonstrating students, and he called for his expulsion from the government.

"We have come to know that there is talk within the government to move Pradhan to some other ministry. This will not be acceptable. Students are clear that Pradhan will have to go out of the government," NDTV quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.

Rahul Gandhi made fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video addresses to young people, saying that students want action rather than just promises.

"PM is busy making videos late at night these days. He says he is grateful for suggestions. But students are demanding action, not assurances. PM must act and sack Dharmendra Pradhan," he added.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the other requests of the students while pointing to a student's leg wound and stating that those who attack students must be held accountable.

"Those who have assaulted our students will have to pay the price. There should be action against those who fired pellets and used lathis on the protesting students," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand that the Prime Minister issue an apology, saying, "As the leader of the entire machinery, the Prime Minister must apologise to the students who were assaulted in Delhi."

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Rahul Gandhi referred to PM Modi as India's "past" and its students as its "future," saying, "Past cannot fight the future."

Rahul maintained that the students are making these unavoidable requests, and he is merely restating them. "These are the demands of the students, and they are non-negotiable."

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