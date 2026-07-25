Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Film Sees Major Dip In Numbers On Day 2

Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film, Jana Nayagan, opened on a strong note at the box office on July 23, but the political thriller witnessed a significant drop in numbers on its second day. The H Vinoth directorial collected over Rs 20 crore (net) in India on day 2, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

As per the early estimates, Jana Nayagan recorded a net collection of Rs 21.15 crore across 12,190 shows, bringing its two-day domestic total to Rs 63.85 crore. The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 75 crore.

Overseas, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated Rs 10 crore (gross) on day 2, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 112.50 crore.

Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film before he ventured full-time into politics which saw him become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the language-wise collections, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings on day 2, with Rs 17.95 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 1.85 crore to the film's domestic total, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 1.35 crore.

Jana Nayagan minted Rs 42.70 crore net on its first day, July 23. With its day 2 earnings, Vijay's film registered a decline of nearly 50.5% from its opening-day collection.

Jana Nayagan's Occupancy Rate

The film saw an overall occupancy rate of 44.33 per cent on Friday, July 24, 2026. The numbers dipped in the morning, recording just 32.77 per cent of the audience. The afternoon shows had 37.23 per cent footfall. It increased in the evening, witnessing 47 per cent viewership. The occupancy rate was the highest during night shows, standing at 60.31 per cent.

What we know about Jana Nayagan

Made under the direction of H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in a politically charged role. Besides the lead actor, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast of talented actors including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Narain, Monish Blessy, Teejay, and others in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana, Jagadish Palanisamy, and Lohith NK under the banner of KVN Productions, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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