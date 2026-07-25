India Starts First Appraisal Well Drilling In Mahanadi Offshore Basin

Drilling of the first appraisal well, MN-DWN18-1-HD, in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin began on Saturday, according to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

The minister described the event as "the beginning of a new chapter in India's journey towards energy security" and stated that the start of drilling is the result of 10 innovative reforms that have changed the country's exploration and production environment, according to an official release.

The first of four planned deepwater wells that will methodically assess one of India's most promising offshore basins is the MN-DWN18-1-HD appraisal well, which is being spudded in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin.

To uncover new hydrocarbon resources and bolster India's domestic production capacity, the drilling program will make use of cutting-edge deepwater drilling technology, according to a government press release.

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The Minister stated that through historic legislative and regulatory changes, the government has radically changed the exploration and production environment during the last 10 years.

The introduction of the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP), the adoption of a transparent Revenue Sharing framework, the replacement of the nomination-based approach with the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP), and the opening of nearly 99% of the former offshore "No-Go" areas for exploration were all highlighted by the Minister. He pointed out that after 2014, around 81% of India's active exploration acreage was allocated, demonstrating the confidence these changes have sparked among both investors and explorers.

The minister emphasised that ongoing reforms, state-of-the-art technology, scientific research, and the commitment of thousands of geologists, engineers, scientists, and offshore specialists will safeguard India's energy future rather than a single finding.

"As we commence this first well today, we are not merely drilling into the seabed—we are drilling into India's future energy security. Every metre drilled brings us closer to reducing import dependence, strengthening self-reliance and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat," the Minister said.

Puri congratulated ONGC, Oil India Limited, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, technical partners, and the entire exploration community. He expressed confidence that the start of drilling today would bolster India's offshore exploration efforts and help the nation achieve its long-term energy security and goal of energy self-reliance.

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