Delhi Metro Restores Entry Access At Some Stations After Four Days Of Closure — Check Routes

After four days of closure, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that the entry gates at three metro stations have been reopened for passengers. The development comes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his post on Saturday.

In a service update posted on X (formerly Twitter), the DMRC confirmed the resumption of full passenger movement at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat key stations.

“Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open,” the DMRC stated.

However, 15 other stations in central Delhi continued to remain closed for the fourth consecutive day over security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar.

The stations include: Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan, would remain closed from 7.30 am until further orders. Hours later, the 18th — the New Delhi metro station — was also closed.

Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down

This comes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his post on July 25, 2026. He tendered his resignation directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a month-long student protest nationwide demanding that he resign over the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET.

Releasing an open letter on X announcing his resignation, Pradhan said that the events of the past 10 days has never been a “matter of personal prestige for him.”

Keeping in mind the situation of Jantar Mantar, he has taken the decision to resign from his post so that the country's youth do not become “trapped in a web of confusion.”

Addressing the irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, Pradhan said the Centre had “immediately” taken cognisance of the matter and that the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Dharmendra Pradhan further said that he had never shied away from taking responsibility following the paper leak controversy.

“From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never shied away from it. My resolve was that no deserving student should suffer because of examination mafias and no student should face injustice,” the letter read.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns; Says Students' Future, Not His Reputation, Led To His Decision

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