IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Profit Soars Over 2X As Provisions Decline; Asset Quality Improves

IDFC First Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 more than doubled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. The Bank posted its highest-ever quarterly profit.

The bottom-line rose from Rs 463 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 1,075 crore. Net interest income rose 21% to Rs 5,972 crore from Rs 4,933 crore.

Operating profit was up 14% to Rs 2,553 crore from Rs 2,239 crore. Provisions declined on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,144 crore from Rs 1,659 crore, but they rose on a sequential basis from 869 crore.

Asset quality improved as gross NPA declined to 1.51% from 1.61% in the preceding quarter and Net NPA declined to 0.44% from 0.48% sequentially.

Net interest margin rose 25 bps to 5.96%. CASA deposits were up 24.6% to Rs 1.58 lakh crore. Customer deposits were up 16.6% to Rs 2.99 lakh crore. Loans and advances were up 20.6% to Rs 3.05 lakh crore.

IDFC First Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net profit at Rs 1,075 crore versus Rs 463 crore.

Net interest income up 21% to Rs 5,972 crore versus Rs 4,933 crore.

Operating profit up 14% to Rs 2,553 crore versus Rs 2,239 crore.

Provisions at Rs 1,144 crore versus Rs 1,659 crore.

Gross NPA at 1.51% versus 1.61% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.44% versus 0.48% (QoQ).

IDFC First Bank Share Price

The bank's stock ended 1.11% higher at Rs 80.7 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.