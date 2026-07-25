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IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Profit Soars Over 2X As Provisions Decline; Asset Quality Improves

The bottom-line rose from Rs463 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 1,075 crore.

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IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Profit Soars Over 2X As Provisions Decline; Asset Quality Improves
IDFC First Bank Q1 results.
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  • IDFC First Bank's Q1 net profit more than doubled to Rs 1,075 crore year-on-year
  • Net interest income rose 21% to Rs 5,972 crore in Q1 FY27
  • Operating profit increased 14% to Rs 2,553 crore year-on-year
Should I invest in IDFC First Bank shares right now?

IDFC First Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 more than doubled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. The Bank posted its highest-ever quarterly profit. 

The bottom-line rose from Rs 463 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 1,075 crore. Net interest income rose 21% to Rs 5,972 crore from Rs 4,933 crore. 

Operating profit was up 14% to Rs 2,553 crore from Rs 2,239 crore. Provisions declined on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,144 crore from Rs 1,659 crore, but they rose on a sequential basis from 869 crore.

Asset quality improved as gross NPA declined to 1.51% from 1.61% in the preceding quarter and Net NPA declined to 0.44% from 0.48% sequentially. 

Net interest margin rose 25 bps to 5.96%. CASA deposits were up 24.6% to Rs 1.58 lakh crore. Customer deposits were up 16.6% to Rs 2.99 lakh crore. Loans and advances were up 20.6% to Rs 3.05 lakh crore.

IDFC First Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 1,075 crore versus Rs 463 crore.
  • Net interest income up 21% to Rs 5,972 crore versus Rs 4,933 crore.
  • Operating profit up 14% to Rs 2,553 crore versus Rs 2,239 crore.
  • Provisions at Rs 1,144 crore versus Rs 1,659 crore.
  • Gross NPA at 1.51% versus 1.61% (QoQ).
  • Net NPA at 0.44% versus 0.48% (QoQ).

 IDFC First Bank Share Price

The bank's stock ended 1.11% higher at Rs 80.7 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark Nifty index. 

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