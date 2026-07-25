CJP Withdraws Protest With Immediate Effect After Centre Agrees To Demands

The Cockroach Janata Party has called off protests surrounding the NEET UG paper leaks with immediate effect on Saturday after the Union government accepted their major demands.

"The CJP declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith and understanding that the agreed upon terms will be executed within the agreed upon timeline," spokesperson Saurav Das said in a joint presser with the government, urging protesters to return from sites peacefully.

The withdrawal comes after the NDA government agreed to some of the party's demands such as waiving off FIRs against protestors in all BJP-ruled states, compensation for families of the NEET deceased, and no action against protesters.

Union minister JP Nadda commented on the agreement and said, "They came today with a written draft in which they presented four points regarding the cases filed during the agitation. Along with that, they also raised the remaining two demands, that no retaliatory measures should be taken, that compensation should be provided, and that their five-point charter should be considered. We discussed these issues in detail."

ALSO READ: 'Democracy Has Triumphed': Opposition Parties React To Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

He highlighted that the post the discussion after the first point was that no action should be taken and no FIRs should be filed. "If any FIRs have already been registered, whether by the Delhi Police or in BJP-ruled states, the government will provide copies of those FIRs to them," Nadda stated.

This was the third meeting between CJP spokespersons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Nadda. The CJP said that they are slated to have a fourth meeting to discuss their five-point charter and broader educational reforms.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post as the education minister in the aftermath of massive protests happening all over the country demanding he quit following the NEET UG paper leak. Over a dozen students died by suicide after the NEET re-examination was announced.

"The situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and in the country, anti-national forces should not take advantage of this situation, the unity of the country should be maintained, the future of even a single student of India should not get entangled in legal complications, our children should spend their time in studies, focus on building a career, keeping this in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," the Pradhan stated in his resignation letter.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns; Says Students' Future, Not His Reputation, Led To His Decision

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.