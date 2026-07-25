'Democracy Has Triumphed': Opposition Parties React To Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation on Saturday in the aftermath of massive youth-led protests across the Indian sub-continent, demanding that he quit.

The move has prompted a swarm of reactions from youth leaders, protestors and also the opposition. Shortly after the resignation Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal shared his reaction via a post on X, congratulating the entire country.

"Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Big win for democracy," he said.

Indian National Congress President, and leader of oppposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge called the resignation a victory for millions of youth, families of those who lost their children, and that of the truth while lauding the loud "echoes" of student protestors.

"India's ‘Students' Echo' has finally reached the threshold of the arrogant power. This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system. This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Mr. Modi's stubbornness. This is the victory of all those families who lost their blood, their children, because this government is corrupt," Kharge said.

The official INC handle also posted on X reiterating the same.

NCP leader Supriya Sule congratulated protestors for their sustained pressure and peaceful means that led to the resignation. She called for a comprehensive discussion over NEET exams in the parliament.

NCP Leader Sharad Pawar commended the protestors' fight, calling the resignation a "triumph" for democracy.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.