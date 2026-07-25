The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 8: Christopher Nolan Film Inches Closer To Rs 100-Crore Club

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is continuing its successful run in Indian theatres. After a strong opening week, the Hollywood epic has started its second week with steady collections and is now moving closer to the Rs 100-crore mark.

Released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film has attracted audiences across the country. The English version is performing well in major cities, while the Hindi version has also played an important role in its success.

The Odyssey still has another week to enjoy a clear run at the box office before the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned around Rs 6.85 crore on its eighth day and took its total India collection to Rs 97.15 crore. The film is now just a few crores away from entering the Rs 100 crore club.

The English version remained the biggest contributor, as it collected Rs 6 crore with around 60% occupancy across 3130 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 0.65 crore from 1891 shows. The Tamil version earned Rs 0.05 crore across 76 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 0.15 crore, most of it from 19% occupancy across 286 shows.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron in key roles.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan gave a heartfelt shoutout to Satyajit Ray during his visit to the Criterion Closet in New York.

In a video shared by the Criterion Collection on X, the director hailed Ray as "one of the greatest Indian filmmakers" while recommending The Apu Trilogy.

"The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story," he said

The Apu Trilogy consists of three Bengali films: Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956), and Apur Sansar (1959).

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