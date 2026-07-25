'Now, Reforms': Sonam Wangchuk Congratulates CJP, Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday hailed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a “victory of democracy”, crediting sustained peaceful protests, India's Gen Z and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for securing accountability.

Reacting to the development in a post on social media platform X, Wangchuk wrote, "IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS." [sic]

Wangchuk's remarks came after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down amid mounting pressure over alleged examination paper leaks and demands for greater accountability in the country's education and testing systems.

Pradhan announced his decision in a statement, saying the developments of the past 10 days had "saddened" him deeply and that the issue was "not a matter of personal prestige".

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns — Read Full Text Of His Resignation Letter

Pradhan is the second union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure to resign following a public controversy. The first was M J Akbar, who stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him during the #MeToo movement.

The protests were spearheaded by the CJP, a platform launched by former AAP functionary Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical online campaign in May before it turned into one of the most significant youth-led movements in recent times.

Hailing the resignation as a victory for democracy, Dipke announced at the Jantar Mantar protest site that the agitation would continue until its remaining demands were met.

The government first opened negotiations with the CJP leadership on July 20 at Union Health Minister J P Nadda's residence. It also held talks with activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose decision to join the CJP-led agitation on June 28 and undertake an indefinite fast with six AISA activists gave the movement fresh momentum and broadened its appeal. Wangchuk withdrew his fast on Thursday night.

A second round of discussions with CJP representatives was held at the Constitution Club on Friday after the Centre accepted the CJP's demand that the meeting be shifted from a minister's residence to a neutral venue. Another round of talks was held there on Saturday over the remaining demands raised by the protesters.

Wangchuk's forcible removal from Jantar Mantar by police to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 had triggered widespread outrage.

ALSO READ: 'Democracy Won': Cockroach Janata Party Celebrates After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | WATCH

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.