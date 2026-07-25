IDFC First Bank Approves Raising Up To Rs 20,000 Crore; Sets Final Dividend Record Date

IDFC FIRST Bank's board has approved an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Additionally, the bank has fixed August 7, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend for FY26, subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The board approved raising up to Rs 7,500 crore through the issuance of equity securities via one or more permissible modes under applicable laws.

It also cleared the issuance of debt and other eligible instruments worth up to Rs 12,500 crore in one or more tranches, in Indian rupees and/or permitted foreign currencies, over and above the bank's outstanding debt securities and within its overall borrowing limits.

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The bank said the approvals are intended to maintain strong capital adequacy and provide flexibility to access capital markets amid significant growth opportunities across its businesses.

It added that the approval is enabling in nature and does not create any immediate obligation to raise capital. The approvals will remain valid for one year from the conclusion of the bank's ensuing annual general meeting, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The board also approved amendments to the bank's Articles of Association to introduce an enabling provision allowing eligible investors to nominate non-executive, non-independent directors in accordance with applicable investment agreements, subject to board, shareholder and regulatory approvals. Such nomination rights will cease if the investor's shareholding falls below 5% of the bank's paid-up share capital.

Separately, the board noted that independent director Pravir Vohra will cease to be a director with effect from the close of business hours on July 31, 2026, after completing the maximum tenure permitted under banking regulations.

The board also approved the appointment of Anurag Mishra as Chief Vigilance Officer and senior management personnel with effect from August 17, 2026, succeeding Nilesh Doshi, whose tenure ends on August 16, 2026, in line with RBI norms. Mishra has been associated with the bank since 2012 and currently serves as National Head – RCU.

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