Wildfires Ravage France, Spain As Europe Faces One Of Its Worst Seasons

France and Spain are battling one of Europe's most severe wildfire emergencies in recent years, as extreme heat, drought and strong winds continue to fuel fast-moving fires across both countries.

More than 250,000 people have been evacuated, thousands of firefighters have been deployed and military units have joined rescue efforts as authorities race to contain the blazes, according to reports.

France Records Its Worst Wildfire Crisis In Years

France has been hit hardest in the Gironde region in the country's southwest, where a wildfire that began near the coastal resort of Cap Ferret has spread rapidly towards Bordeaux.

Nearly 197,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde and neighbouring Landes regions as the fire continued to expand because of strong winds and extremely dry vegetation. Bordeaux Airport has also been forced to shut operations due to the advancing flames.

The fire has already burned more than 69,000 hectares of land, making it France's worst wildfire season since 2022.

Officials said the blaze became so intense that it started generating its own wind system, making it highly unpredictable and much harder to control, according to The Guardian report.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu described the situation as unprecedented and warned that firefighters could face several more days of difficult operations before the fires are fully contained.

Also Read: Europe Under Scorching Heatwave With Temperature Set To Touch 45 Degrees Celsius In France

Spain Declares National Wildfire Emergency

Spain has declared its first national wildfire emergency after several large fires broke out around Madrid and central Spain. Around 70,000 people have either been evacuated or asked to remain inside their homes, while more than 130,000 hectares have burned across the country so far this year, already well above normal levels.

One of the biggest fires is burning in the Tiétar Valley in Ávila province, while other major blazes have affected areas near Madrid. Thick smoke has spread across the capital, causing poor air quality and prompting health authorities to advise people, especially children and the elderly, to avoid outdoor activities.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said climate change is making such disasters more frequent and called for stronger national cooperation to prepare for future wildfire seasons.

How is France Trying To Control The Fires?

France has launched one of its biggest firefighting operations in recent years. The government has deployed thousands of firefighters, hundreds of soldiers, an A400M military aircraft and 18 firefighting planes, including Canadair water bombers, to slow the spread of the flames.

The country has also requested assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. Firefighting aircraft from Italy, Greece and several other European countries have joined the operation. Authorities have distributed more than 1.5 million protective masks to residents because of dangerous smoke levels.

Also Read: France Records Hottest Day And Night Ever As Europe Heat Wave Intensifies

Spain Mobilises Military And Emergency Teams

Spain has activated its Military Emergency Unit (UME) alongside regional fire services. Thousands of emergency workers, helicopters and water-bombing aircraft have been deployed to protect towns and prevent the fires from reaching densely populated areas. Authorities have also closed forests, campsites and several roads to reduce risks and help firefighters move quickly.

Spain has also received additional firefighting aircraft from other European countries under the EU's emergency response programme, highlighting the scale of the crisis.

Why Are The Fires Becoming More Dangerous?

Scientists say this year's fires are being driven by a combination of record temperatures, prolonged drought and strong winds, which have left forests extremely dry. These conditions allow small fires to spread rapidly over large areas and make them much harder to contain.

Southern Europe has experienced repeated heatwaves over the past few summers, increasing the length and intensity of the wildfire season.

Authorities in both France and Spain have warned that, although firefighting efforts are continuing around the clock, weather conditions remain unfavourable. They expect the wildfire threat to remain high until temperatures fall and stronger rainfall arrives.

Also Read: Heatwaves, Wildfires, Droughts And Storms Cost World More Than $120 Billion In 2025

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