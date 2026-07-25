Pralhad Joshi Appointed New Education Minister After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Union minister Pralhad Joshi has been appointed the new education minister after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan following massive protests over the NEET paper leaks.

Joshi will be taking on the education minister's role alongside his existing portfolio of responsibilities, including minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution and minister of new and renewable energy.

President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Pradhan with immediate effect. She has directed that Joshi be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his own duties.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns; Says Students' Future, Not His Reputation, Led To His Decision

Earlier in the day, Pradhan resigned from his post following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy. Over a dozen students died by suicide after the NEET re-examination was announced.

ALSO READ: CJP Withdraws Protest With Immediate Effect After Centre Agrees To Demands

"The situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and in the country, anti-national forces should not take advantage of this situation, the unity of the country should be maintained, the future of even a single student of India should not get entangled in legal complications, our children should spend their time in studies, focus on building a career, keeping this in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," the Pradhan stated in his resignation letter.

The BJP leader took to X to share his resignation letter to the Prime Minister stating that he has taken responsibility for this since day one "and never turned away from this situation."

He added that he was determined not to let the prospects of any meritorious student be jeopardised by the exam mafia and not to allow any injustice to happen to any student.

On June 6, the Cockroach Janata Party organised its first major physical protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.

Joining the protest, renowned environmentalist, educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk had begun an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28, with the betterment of India's education system as one of the key demands.

Soon, the agitation spread beyond Delhi with protestors taking to the streets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Nagpur, and other cities as well.

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