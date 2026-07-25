Pralhad Joshi: All You Need To Know About India's New Education Minister

The Centre has moved quickly to fill the leadership vacuum at the Ministry of Education after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, with senior BJP leader and Union Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi taking additional charge of the ministry.

The appointment comes at a politically sensitive time, as the government faces growing scrutiny over the country's examination system and education governance following weeks of nationwide protests.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepted Pradhan's resignation and directed that Pralhad Joshi be given charge of the Ministry of Education in addition to his existing responsibilities. The Rashtrapati Bhavan notification stated that the arrangement takes effect immediately.

Who Is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Joshi is a six-time Member ​of ​Parliament from Dharwad, Karnat​aka, and is among the BJP's senior parliamentary leaders. Over the years, he has held several key organisational and minist‌erial positions and is re‍garded as one of the party's experienced administrators.⁠

He currently serves as the Union Minister f​or﻿ Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, as well as the Union⁠ Minister f﻿or‍ New and Renewable Energy. He also serves as the President of ﻿the International Solar Alliance, a global initiative lau‌n﻿ch⁠ed by India ‌and Fra﻿nce to promote solar energy adoption.

With the latest decision, Joshi will now oversee the Ministry​ of Education while continuing to handle his existing ministerial responsibilities.

ALSO READ: Pralhad Joshi Appointed New Education Minister After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Leadership Change Comes Amid Major Political Developments

The change at the Education Ministry follows Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation earlier on Saturday after sustained public pressure over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly the NEET-UG controversy. In his resignation letter, Pradhan said he stepped down to ensure that students' interests remained protected and that the ongoing unrest did not affect their future or national unity.

While the government has not announced a full Cabinet reshuffle, it has opted for an interim arrangement by assigning the portfolio to Pralhad Joshi, one of the BJP's most experienced Cabinet ministers.

ALSO READ: CJP Withdraws Protest With Immediate Effect After Centre Agrees To Demands

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