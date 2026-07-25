Comic Con 2026: God of War Laufey Gets Release Date

God of War Laufey will launch on February 16, 202, according to reports from the game's panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where the confirmation was made.

A 2027 window had already been expected for the title after Sony confirmed it would ship on disc, a decision that followed the company's earlier, contentious announcement that it planned to discontinue physical PlayStation disc production.

At the same panel, Santa Monica Studio's head of creative Cory Barlog revealed that the studio's next Kratos-led God of War game is already in development, and that its story will connect directly to the events of Laufey.

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Mixed Reactions To Early Footage

Fans got their first proper look at the game during a 20-minute gameplay segment shown at the end of June's PlayStation State of Play showcase, which opened with Kratos and Atreus burning Faye's body, echoing a scene from 2018's God of War.

Kratos then briefly reappears later in the segment while Faye is imprisoned, though it remains unclear whether he will show up again before the credits roll, given his busy schedule tied to the events of God of War Ragnarök. Early reactions to the reveal have been mixed, with some fans praising the game's combat and visuals while others have criticised the simplicity of the gameplay shown in Laufey's opening section, along with the fact that franchise favourite Kratos isn't the game's central character.

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The reveal comes as Santa Monica Studio juggles multiple God of War projects at once, including this new Kratos-led entry, positioning Laufey as a bridge into the franchise's next chapter rather than a standalone spin-off.

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