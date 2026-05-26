GTA 6 Trailer 3 May Land In Late June Or Early July; Xbox Wishlist Campaign Begins

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed the expected release window for the third trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI — arguably the most highly awaited title for 2026 — providing fresh clarity to fans and investors. In interviews with Variety and Bloomberg following the company's Q4 earnings call on May 21, Zelnick stated that Rockstar Games is preparing to ramp up marketing efforts for GTA 6 during the summer season. He added that the title is on track for its November 2026 release.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Indicates GTA 6 Trailer 3's Release Window

The marketing push for GTA 6 is likely to begin towards the end of June or in early July. “So the next few weeks I don't think it'll be summertime yet, but when it's summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6,” Zelnick said.

With astronomical summer commencing on June 21, industry observers now anticipate the third trailer to drop between June 25 and July 8.

Zelnick also reaffirmed that the game remains on schedule for its planned launch on Nov. 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

“I think reiterating November 19 as a launch day today is probably a positive. I think we've been really clear that we're releasing the title on November 19,” he told Variety. His emphasis on the company's commitment to the launch date is good news for gaming fans who've been waiting for long to get their hands on GTA 6.

Wishlist GTA 6 Campaign

In related news, official Xbox social media accounts initiated a coordinated “wishlist GTA 6” campaign on May 22 — the company's first public GTA 6 post in nearly a year. This move came shortly after Take-Two described pre-orders as imminent.

While pre-orders are yet to go live on any platform and storefronts continue to direct users towards wishlisting rather than purchases, the activity is widely viewed as an early step ahead of the official ordering phase.

Users planning to purchase GTA 6 on Xbox are encouraged to add the game to their wishlist, which remains free and ensures automatic notifications once pre-orders become available.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.