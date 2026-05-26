Bakra Eid 2026 Bank Holiday: When Will HDFC, SBI, ICICI And Other Banks Remain Shut For Eid Ul Adha?

Bank Holiday Today: Banks in certain parts India are scheduled to remain closed on May 27 and May 28 for Bakrid, according to Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for fiscal year 2026-27.

Bank Holiday On May 27

Banks in regions such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed on Wednesday, May 27 for Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid) or Id-ul-Zuha, says RBI calendar.

Bank Holiday On May 28

Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Srinagar and Vijayawada region banks are scheduled remain closed on Thursday, May 28 for Bakrid or Id-Uz-Zuha.

ALSO READ: Bakra Eid (Eid Al-Adha) 2026 On May 27 Or 28? Check State-Wise Revised Eid Holiday Dates After Moon Sighting

Bakrid 2026

Bakrid also known as Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice is celebrated by Muslims across the globe to honours the faith of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his own son to prove his obedience to God.

When Are Banks Closed Next?

In addition to weekend holidays, banks in certain parts of the country including Aizawl and Bhubaneswar will be next closed on June 15 for YMA Day and Raja Sankranti.

What Services Can You Access On A Bank Holiday?

Banks typically offer online banking services to customers across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays for convenient financial transactions.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In May 2026

Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 12 days in May 2026.

May 1, Friday: Everywhere except Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Nagaland and Meghalaya. (Maharashtra Day, Buddha Pournima, May Day (Labour Day), and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu)

May 9, Saturday: West Bengal (birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore); all other states and union territories (second Saturday)

May 16, Saturday: Sikkim (State Day)

May 23, Saturday: Holiday for all banks across India due to fourth Saturday

May 26, Tuesday: Tripura (birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam)

May 27, Wednesday: Everywhere except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Goa, Bihar (Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha)

May 28, Thursday: Holiday in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar (Bakri Eid)

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Sundays (holiday for banks across India)

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Be Closed For Four Days From May 26 to 31: Check Region-Wise List

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