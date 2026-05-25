Vijay Kedia Flags Caution Amid Global Headwinds: 'Tough To Call Market Bottom, Stay Careful'

Amid the ongoing geopolitical headwinds, D-Street analysts believe the Indian stock market has kicked off the new week on a positive note. Benchmark Brent crude has dipped below the psychological $100 per barrel-mark, Q4FY26 earnings growth have emerged better-than-expected and the Indian Rupee has appreciated against the US Dollar from its record low levels last week. Despite these signals, will the Indian stock marke be able to sustain the positive momentum going forward?

Experts advice market participants to be in a wait-and-watch mode for further clarity and certainty on near-term cues, especially at a time when foreign investors have been on a sustained selloff mode. To elaborate on the market outlook and provide crucial trading strategies, ace investor Vijay Kedia on Monday, May 25, said in an exclusive interview on NDTV Profit's Townhall that the market can no longer be looked at an isolated manner. Kedia believes that it is still tough to say that the worst is over for markets.

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Vijay Kedia sounds caution, suggests 'bottoms up' approach

Kedia shared a cautious yet opportunistic outlook on the current market, emphasizing that it is tough to say whether the worst is over and advising investors to 'remain careful at this stage;. He noted that the Indian market can no longer be looked at in an isolated manner, while maintaining his signature "bottom-up" approach. ''The trends of domestic frontline indices Sensex and Nifty 50 do not give a clear picture about the economy especially amid the ongoing undercurrents as it involves very limited number of stocks. One needs to look at the global market scenario to take investment decisions,'' he said.

Kedia, who has been bullish on IT services stocks, highlighted that one of his recent bets is now overvalued. ''Investors should think carefully before buying stocks such as Quick Heal Tech. The stock now trades at higher levels and the company is at a turnaround juncture so growth will take time. The stock seems currently overvalued,'' he told NDTV Profit.

Currently, the ace investor prefers the private market over listed companies, stating that he continues to buy unlisted shares and highlights his highly rewarding 45% returns in the PSU bank space. Guided by the philosophy of being prepared beforehand in investing, he highlighted that studying a sector and actually investing in it are two entirely different things.

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Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices started the week higher and traded at day's high. NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.17% to 23,995, approaching the 24,000 mark. BSE Sensex advanced 971.36 points, or 1.3%, to 76,386.71. US WTI crude fell about 5% to $91.65 a barrel, while Brent also declined around 5% to $96.04 a barrel. The drop followed comments by Donald Trump that planned US airstrikes on Iran were halted to allow more time for talks. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.75% to 65,081.96, moving past the 65,000 mark for the first time and setting a record high. The Topix index also gained 0.65% during the session.

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