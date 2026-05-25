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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Near 24,000, Sensex Surges Over 900 Points; Nifty IT Index Bucks The Trend

Nifty Auto rose 2.25%, leading sectoral gains. Nifty IT declined 0.21%, the only sector in negative territory.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Near 24,000, Sensex Surges Over 900 Points; Nifty IT Index Bucks The Trend
34 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

Benchmark indices started the week higher and traded at day's high. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.17% to 23,995, approaching the 24,000 mark. The BSE Sensex advanced 971.36 points, or 1.3%, to 76,386.71.

Meawhile, Oil prices continued to decline after falling sharply last week, with US crude down over 8% and Brent falling more than 5% during the period. The drop followed comments by Donald Trump that planned US airstrikes on Iran were halted to allow more time for talks. On Monday, WTI crude fell about 5% to $91.65 a barrel, while Brent also declined around 5% to $96.04 a barrel.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.75% to 65,081.96, moving past the 65,000 mark for the first time and setting a record high. The Topix index also gained 0.65% during the session. Gains came as easing oil prices lifted risk appetite after reports indicated progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Trading remained closed in Hong Kong and South Korea due to public holidays. U.S. markets were also shut on Monday for Memorial Day.

May 25, 2026 11:50 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Rupee Gains Further, Strengthens To 95.11 Against Dollar

  • The rupee appreciated further, strengthening by 59 paise to 95.11 against the US dollar.
  • The domestic currency extended gains in early trade.
May 25, 2026 11:35 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Vijay Kedia Flags Caution, Prefers Private Markets

  • Vijay Kedia said he prefers investing in unlisted companies currently and continues to add private market exposure.
  • He noted strong returns in PSU banks but flagged that tourism stocks appear expensive at current levels.
  • He added that investors should focus on a bottom-up approach and remain cautious amid uncertainty, while staying positive on sectors like energy.
May 25, 2026 11:18 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Jupiter Wagons Arm Signs MoUs For Battery Storage Orders

  • Jupiter Wagons’ arm signed MoUs with Chalukya Power and Pickrenew Energy for battery energy storage systems (BESS).
  • Jupiter Electric Mobility is targeting an order book of Rs 200 crore in the BESS segment by FY27.
  • The update was disclosed through an exchange filing.
May 25, 2026 11:17 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Nears 24,000; Sensex Jumps Over 970 Points

  • Nifty rose 1.17% to 23,995, approaching the 24,000 mark.
  • Sensex advanced 971.36 points, or 1.3%, to 76,386.71.
  • Benchmarks extended gains in early trade.
May 25, 2026 10:48 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Dixon Technologies, Tata Elxsi See Fresh Bearish Positioning

  • Dixon Technologies and Tata Elxsi appeared among counters witnessing fresh short build-up.
  • The stocks declined during the session while open interest rose.
  • HCLTech and Hindalco Industries also featured among stocks seeing bearish derivatives positioning.
May 25, 2026 10:45 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Coal India, Max Healthcare See Fresh Short Build-Up

  • Coal India and Max Healthcare Institute featured among stocks witnessing fresh short additions in futures trade.
  • Both counters declined while open interest increased.
  • Naukri and Infosys also appeared in the fresh shorts basket.
May 25, 2026 10:42 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Adani Enterprises, Titan See Short Covering Activity

  • Adani Enterprises and Titan appeared among counters witnessing short covering in futures positioning.
  • The stocks gained alongside declining open interest levels.
  • BEL and Supreme Industries also featured in the short covering basket.
May 25, 2026 10:39 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems, Wipro Witness Short Covering

  • Persistent Systems and Wipro featured among stocks witnessing short covering in futures trade.
  • Both counters advanced during the session while open interest declined.
  • M&M and ABB also showed similar positioning trends.
May 25, 2026 10:36 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: LTM, Oil India See Liquidation In Futures Segment

  • LTM and Oil India witnessed long unwinding activity in the latest derivatives data.
  • The stocks declined alongside lower open interest levels.
  • Aurobindo Pharma and National Aluminium Co. also appeared in the liquidation category.
May 25, 2026 10:33 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: SAIL, Adani Energy Solutions Witness Long Unwinding Activity

  • SAIL and Adani Energy Solutions appeared among counters witnessing liquidation in futures positioning.
  • Both stocks declined while open interest also eased during the session.
  • Max Healthcare Institute and Coforge also featured in the long unwinding basket.
May 25, 2026 10:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Patanjali Foods, Adani Power Witness Long Build-Up

  • Patanjali Foods and Adani Power featured among counters witnessing fresh long additions.
  • The stocks gained during the session while open interest also increased.
  • Bajaj Holdings and NBCC additionally showed similar positioning trends.
May 25, 2026 10:27 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Lodha, Torrent Pharma Feature In Fresh Long Build-Up

  • Lodha and Torrent Pharmaceuticals appeared among stocks witnessing fresh accumulation in futures trade.
  • Both counters advanced alongside rising open interest, signalling fresh long positioning.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and IEX also featured in the accumulation basket.
May 25, 2026 10:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Page Industries, Persistent Systems Witness Heavy Positioning

  • Page Industries and Persistent Systems featured among stocks witnessing strong open interest additions since the previous expiry.
  • Page Industries total derivatives open interest rose 137.18%, while Persistent Systems recorded a 112.51% increase.
  • The data also showed elevated Call and Put positioning in both counters.
May 25, 2026 10:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: PI Industries, Wipro See Sharp F&O Build-Up

  • PI Industries and Wipro featured among stocks witnessing strong derivatives positioning since the previous expiry.
  • PI Industries total open interest surged 281.65%, while Wipro recorded a 177.01% increase.
  • Persistent Systems and Page Industries also saw elevated open interest additions.
May 25, 2026 10:18 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Bank Derivatives Open Interest Surges 170% Since Expiry

  • Nifty Bank total derivatives open interest rose 169.53% since the previous expiry cycle while the index fell 5.61%.
  • Call open interest increased 208.63%, while Put open interest climbed 154.13%.
  • The data pointed to aggressive derivatives positioning in banking counters.
May 25, 2026 10:15 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Tata Steel Sees Block Deal Of 4.75 Million Shares

  • Around 47.5 lakh shares of Tata Steel were traded in a block deal, according to Bloomberg data.
  • The identities of the buyers and sellers were not immediately known.
May 25, 2026 10:15 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 Derivatives Open Interest Jumps 141% Since Expiry

  • Nifty 50 total derivatives open interest rose 140.55% since the previous expiry even as the index declined 7.68%.
  • Call open interest climbed 142.70%, while Put open interest increased 148.65%.
  • The data reflected elevated hedging activity amid continued market volatility.
May 25, 2026 10:14 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: US-Iran Talks Seen Progressing; Costs To Impact Margins In Q1

  • Manish Sonthalia said markets are pricing in a potential settlement between the US and Iran.
  • He noted companies are passing on higher costs, with raw material impact of about 3–4% expected in Q1.
  • He added inflation supports nominal growth and investors should focus on sector-specific opportunities within large caps.
May 25, 2026 10:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Bank 54,500 Strike Holds Strong Weekly Support

  • Nifty Bank weekly options positioning showed aggressive Put additions at the 54,500 strike.
  • The strike also carried one of the largest Put open interest bases in the weekly series.
  • The 54,800 and 54,900 strikes additionally saw elevated Put positioning, signalling support expectations near those levels.
May 25, 2026 10:09 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Bank 55,000 Strike Remains Key Weekly Resistance

  • Nifty Bank weekly options data showed the 55,000 strike carrying the highest Call open interest concentration.
  • Fresh Call additions were also visible at the 55,500 strike.
  • The positioning indicated traders continued to cap upside expectations around the 55,000–55,500 zone.
May 25, 2026 10:06 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty 23,900 Strike Emerges As Strong Weekly Support

  • Nifty weekly options positioning showed aggressive Put writing at the 23,900 strike.
  • The strike also carried one of the highest Put open interest bases in the weekly series.
  • The 23,800 and 24,000 strikes additionally saw elevated Put positioning, indicating support expectations around the 23,800–23,900 zone.
May 25, 2026 10:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,000 Strike Holds Key Weekly Resistance For Expiry

  • Nifty weekly options data showed the 24,000 strike carrying the highest Call open interest concentration.
  • Fresh Call writing was also visible at the 24,100, 24,200 and 24,500 strikes, indicating traders continued to position for resistance above the 24,000 mark.
  • The 23,900 strike meanwhile saw the sharpest Put additions during the session.
May 25, 2026 10:02 (IST)
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F&O Hour Is Here

Key levels, active strikes, big moves and live market cues — all in one place; Join our F&O Hour live blog for real-time action now.
 

May 25, 2026 09:51 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: IT Stocks Trade Mixed; Wipro Leads Gains

  • Wipro gained 1.04%, leading the IT pack, followed by Tech Mahindra up 0.69% and Persistent Systems at 0.60%.
  • Mphasis and Oracle Financial Services also traded higher during the session.
  • Tata Consultancy Services declined 0.72%, while Coforge slipped 0.14%, weighing on the sector.

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May 25, 2026 09:35 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Tarsons, Greenlam Lead Gains; Kolte-Patil Declines After Q4 Results

 

Narayana Hrudayalaya (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 16.3% to Rs 228 crore versus Rs 196 crore.

  • Revenue up 75.9% to Rs 2,594 crore versus Rs 1,475 crore.

  • Ebitda up 42.6% to Rs 510.1 crore versus Rs 357.8 crore.

  • Margin at 19.7% versus 24.3%.

  • Board declared final dividend of Rs 4.50/share.

  • Approved NCD issuance of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

Yatra Online (Q4, QoQ)

  • Net profit down 1.2% to Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 8.3 crore.

  • Revenue down 26.4% to Rs 189 crore versus Rs 256.8 crore.

  • Ebitda down 51.3% to Rs 10.9 crore versus Rs 22.4 crore.

  • Margin at 5.8% versus 8.7%.

Sarda Energy (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 45.9% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 108.3 crore.

  • Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 1,253.6 crore versus Rs 1,238.8 crore.

  • Ebitda up 28.5% to Rs 347.6 crore versus Rs 270.5 crore.

  • Margin at 27.7% versus 21.8%.

  • Board declared dividend of Rs 2/share.

JK Cement (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 8.4% to Rs 330.9 crore versus Rs 361.3 crore.

  • Revenue up 8.6% to Rs 3,887.5 crore versus Rs 3,581.2 crore.

  • Ebitda down 10.8% to Rs 682.7 crore versus Rs 765 crore.

  • Margin at 17.6% versus 21.4%.

Century Plyboards (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 24.5% to Rs 1,492 crore versus Rs 1,198 crore.

  • Ebitda up 31.8% to Rs 177.4 crore versus Rs 134.6 crore.

  • Margin at 11.9% versus 11.2%.

  • Net profit up 48.8% to Rs 78.1 crore versus Rs 52.5 crore.

Torrent Pharma (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 41.8% to Rs 4,197 crore versus Rs 2,959 crore.

  • Ebitda up 40.7% to Rs 1,356 crore versus Rs 964 crore.

  • Margin at 32.3% versus 32.6%.

  • Net profit down 21.9% to Rs 389 crore versus Rs 498 crore.

  • Company recorded one-time loss of Rs 66 crore in Q4.

  • Board declared final dividend of Rs 9/share.

  • Approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP and other modes.

Eicher Motors (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 16% to Rs 6,080 crore versus Rs 5,241 crore.

  • Ebitda up 20.3% to Rs 1,514 crore versus Rs 1,258 crore.

  • Margin at 24.9% versus 24%.

  • Net profit up 11.6% to Rs 1,520 crore versus Rs 1,362 crore.

  • Tax expenses rose to Rs 417 crore versus Rs 307 crore.

  • Board declared final dividend of Rs 82/share.

Colgate-Palmolive (Q4, YoY)

  • Revenue up 7.3% to Rs 1,595 crore versus Rs 1,486 crore.

  • Ebitda down 2.3% to Rs 510 crore versus Rs 522 crore.

  • Margin at 31.9% versus 35.1%.

  • Net profit down 0.6% to Rs 353 crore versus Rs 355 crore.

  • Board declared second interim dividend of Rs 24/share.

  • Jacob Sebastian Madukkakuzy reappointed Whole-time Director and CFO for five years.

Hindalco Industries (Q4, Consolidated QoQ)

  • Revenue up 17.5% to Rs 78,133 crore versus Rs 66,521 crore.

  • Ebitda up 25.3% to Rs 10,018 crore versus Rs 7,994 crore.

  • Margin at 12.8% versus 12%.

  • Net profit up 26.7% to Rs 2,597 crore versus Rs 2,049 crore.

  • Company took one-time loss of Rs 4,171 crore in Q4.

  • Board declared final dividend of Rs 5/share.

NTPC Green (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 46.7% to Rs 912.6 crore versus Rs 622.3 crore.

  • Ebitda up 38.3% to Rs 774.5 crore versus Rs 560.1 crore.

  • Margin at 84.9% versus 90%.

  • Net profit down 15.5% to Rs 197 crore versus Rs 233 crore.

  • Plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs.

  • To incorporate JV with CtrlS Datacenters.

Precision Camshafts (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 5.6% to Rs 201 crore versus Rs 190.4 crore.

  • Ebitda up 2.3% to Rs 26.3 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore.

  • Margin at 13.1% versus 13.5%.

  • Net profit down 75% to Rs 10.1 crore versus Rs 40.4 crore.

Maharashtra Seamless (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue down 9.7% to Rs 1,280 crore versus Rs 1,418 crore.

  • Ebitda down 16.7% to Rs 237.7 crore versus Rs 285.2 crore.

  • Margin at 18.6% versus 20.1%.

  • Net profit down 57.4% to Rs 103 crore versus Rs 242 crore.

  • Board declared dividend of Rs 10/share.

Greenlam Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 25.8% to Rs 858 crore versus Rs 682 crore.

  • Ebitda up 69.1% to Rs 108.2 crore versus Rs 64 crore.

  • Margin at 12.6% versus 9.4%.

  • Net profit at Rs 40.6 crore versus Rs 1.5 crore.

Ramco Cements (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 8.9% to Rs 2,610 crore versus Rs 2,397.3 crore.

  • Ebitda up 16.1% to Rs 370.6 crore versus Rs 319.2 crore.

  • Margin at 14.2% versus 13.3%.

  • Net profit at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore.

  • Company recorded one-time gain of Rs 74.2 crore.

  • Board declared dividend of Rs 2.50/share.

Kolte-Patil Developers (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue down 65.4% to Rs 249 crore versus Rs 719 crore.

  • Ebitda loss at Rs 6 crore versus profit of Rs 106 crore.

  • Net loss at Rs 15.8 crore versus profit of Rs 65.3 crore.

Ellenbarrie Industrial (Q4, YoY)

  • Revenue up 5.9% to Rs 87.4 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore.

  • Net profit up 25.8% to Rs 22.9 crore versus Rs 18.2 crore.

Motisons Jewellers (Q4, YoY)

  • Revenue up 15.7% to Rs 137.5 crore versus Rs 118.8 crore.

  • Ebitda down 55.1% to Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore.

  • Margin at 6.1% versus 15.5%.

  • Net profit down 25.2% to Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 11.1 crore.

Unichem Lab (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue down 2% to Rs 575 crore versus Rs 587 crore.

  • Ebitda down 43% to Rs 47.7 crore versus Rs 83.7 crore.

  • Margin at 8.3% versus 14.3%.

  • Net profit down 79.4% to Rs 10.9 crore versus Rs 53 crore.

Fortis Healthcare (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 17.8% to Rs 2,365 crore versus Rs 2,007 crore.

  • Ebitda up 22.3% to Rs 532.3 crore versus Rs 435.4 crore.

  • Margin at 22.5% versus 21.7%.

  • Net profit up 44.6% to Rs 266 crore versus Rs 184 crore.

Indigo Paints (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.5% to Rs 425 crore versus Rs 388 crore.

  • Ebitda up 9.4% to Rs 95.6 crore versus Rs 87.4 crore.

  • Margin at 22.5% versus 22.6%.

  • Net profit up 1.4% to Rs 57.7 crore versus Rs 56.9 crore.

Tarsons Products (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 7.3% to Rs 120.9 crore versus Rs 112.7 crore.

  • Ebitda down 7.3% to Rs 34.3 crore versus Rs 37 crore.

  • Margin at 28.4% versus 32.9%.

  • Net profit down 58.8% to Rs 4.2 crore versus Rs 10.2 crore.

All Time Plastics (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue down 1.7% to Rs 145.8 crore versus Rs 148.3 crore.

  • Ebitda down 11.2% to Rs 21.5 crore versus Rs 24.2 crore.

  • Margin at 14.8% versus 16.3%.

  • Net profit down 4.1% to Rs 9.3 crore versus Rs 9.7 crore.

May 25, 2026 09:32 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Hindalco Falls 2% Despite Higher Q4 Profit And Revenue

  • Hindalco shares traded at Rs 1,087, down 2% or Rs 22.20 despite improved quarterly performance.
  • Revenue rose 17.5% to Rs 78,133 crore, while net profit increased 26.7% to Rs 2,597 crore sequentially.
  • EBITDA grew 25.3% with margin at 12.8%; the company reported a one-time loss of Rs 4,171 crore and declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share.
May 25, 2026 09:26 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Eicher Motors Rises Over 4% After Q4 Earnings

  • Eicher Motors shares traded at Rs 7,318, up 4.82% or Rs 336.50 after Q4 results.
  • Revenue rose 16% to Rs 6,080 crore, while net profit increased 11.6% to Rs 1,520 crore.
  • EBITDA grew 20.3% and margin expanded to 24.9%; board declared dividend of Rs 82 per share.
May 25, 2026 09:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation Gain In Early Trade

  • SpiceJet rose 2.77%, leading gains among aviation stocks.
  • InterGlobe Aviation also moved higher, up 1.75%.
  • Both stocks traded in the green in early session.

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May 25, 2026 09:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: HPCL, BPCL, IOC Lead Gains Among Oil Marketing Stocks

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 3.84%, leading gains among oil marketing companies.
  • Bharat Petroleum Corporation gained 3.03%, while Indian Oil Corporation advanced 2.91%.
  • The stocks moved higher together in early trade.

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May 25, 2026 09:19 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Auto, PSU Banks Lead Gains; IT Only Sector In Red

  • Nifty Auto rose 2.25%, leading sectoral gains, followed by PSU Bank (1.48%), Private Bank (1.47%) and Financial Services (1.46%).
  • Infrastructure (1.22%), Consumption (1.16%), Realty (1.14%) and Oil & Gas (1.08%) also traded higher.
  • Nifty IT declined 0.21%, the only sector in negative territory, while Pharma, Metal and Media saw modest gains.

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May 25, 2026 09:18 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 24,000, Sensex Gains Over 800 Points

  • Benchmark indices started the week higher, with strong gains in early trade.
  • Nifty rose 1.1% to 23,983.45, moving close to the 24,000 mark.
  • Sensex advanced 852.68 points, or 1.1%, to 76,268.03.
May 25, 2026 09:10 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Hold Neutral On Tata Motors PV; Targets Raised

  • HSBC retained Hold on Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business and raised the target to Rs 410, citing recovery in domestic demand and improving outlook for JLR.
  • Morgan Stanley maintained Equal-weight with a target price of Rs 367, noting a potential collaboration with Stellantis for product development.
  • The partnership is expected to support EV transition, improve cost competitiveness, and help expand presence in global markets.
May 25, 2026 09:07 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Rupee Strengthens 41 Paise Against US Dollar At Open

  • The rupee appreciated by 41 paise to 95.29 against the US dollar in early trade.
  • The move reflects gains in the domestic currency at the start of the session.
May 25, 2026 09:05 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise Over 1% In Pre-Open Trade

  • Nifty 50 traded at 23,985.95, up 266.65 points or 1.12% in pre-open session.
  • Sensex stood at 76,232.56, higher by 817.21 points or 1.08%.
  • Both indices indicated a strong start ahead of market opening.
May 25, 2026 09:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Remain Mixed On Sun Pharma; Targets Raised

  • CLSA maintained Outperform and raised its target price to Rs 2,020, citing growth in India business and innovative drugs offsetting weak US generics.
  • Morgan Stanley flagged margin pressure due to higher costs despite strong Q4 growth led by new launches and specialty products.
  • BofA retained Underperform, noting higher spending on specialty portfolio and R&D, while stating that growth potential is largely factored into valuations.
May 25, 2026 08:57 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Macquarie Maintains Outperform On Shriram Finance With Rs 1,220 Target

  • Macquarie retained its Outperform rating on Shriram Finance with a target price of Rs 1,220.
  • The brokerage said strong freight rates and healthy truck operator profitability support repayment capacity and loan growth.
  • It expects margin improvement through repricing and mix shift, with credit cost guidance at 2–2.1% and steady cost growth outlook.
May 25, 2026 08:54 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Maintain Positive View On Prestige Estates; Raise Targets

  • HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies maintained positive ratings on Prestige Estates, citing strong pre-sales, collections and rental income growth.
  • Brokerages highlighted a strong project pipeline and expansion into new markets supporting growth visibility.
  • They flagged elevated leverage, execution risks and dependence on new launches as key factors to monitor.
May 25, 2026 08:51 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Bernstein Maintains Outperform On NTPC With Rs 430 Target

  • Bernstein retained its Outperform rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 430, citing execution in line with expectations.
  • The brokerage said NTPC remains among the few utilities with reasonable valuations.
  • It flagged risks from slower thermal project additions and noted that renewable expansion could face grid-related constraints.
May 25, 2026 08:48 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Retain Buy On LG Electronics India; Cut, Raise Targets

  • Goldman Sachs maintained Buy with a target price of Rs 1,700, citing sequential margin improvement supported by lower input costs and currency impact.
  • Jefferies retained Buy and raised the target to Rs 1,750, highlighting growth driven by premium products and improved product mix.
  • Both brokerages expect margins and earnings to be supported by localisation, operating leverage and focus on premium segments.
May 25, 2026 08:45 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Cuts Info Edge Target, Maintains Overweight

  • JPMorgan retained its Overweight rating on Info Edge but cut the target price to Rs 1,350.
  • The brokerage said Q4 saw a revenue and margin beat, led by improvement in the Naukri business.
  • It flagged a subdued hiring environment, while noting gradual recovery in IT hiring and expected improvement in 99acres after restructuring.
May 25, 2026 08:42 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: RBI Declares Dividend Of Around Rs 2.9 Lakh Crore

  • The RBI announced a dividend payout of about Rs 2.87–2.9 lakh crore, broadly in line with expectations.
  • Brokerages said the payout reflects gains from higher interest rates and forex operations, while maintaining the risk buffer under the economic capital framework.
  • They noted the dividend may support government finances, though pressures from subsidies and duty cuts remain.
May 25, 2026 08:39 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Raise Targets On Hindalco After Q4 Performance

  • CLSA maintained Outperform, citing strong Q4 performance and support from India operations and Novelis, while Kotak retained Reduce despite a beat across divisions.
  • Citi and Investec maintained Neutral/Hold views, noting broad-based earnings growth, strong alumina and Novelis performance, along with ongoing capex and debt build-up.
  • Brokerages flagged mixed factors including commodity price volatility, hedging impact, and execution of expansion projects as key monitorables.
May 25, 2026 08:36 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Macquarie Maintains Outperform On HDFC Life With Rs 900 Target

  • Macquarie retained its Outperform rating on HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 900.
  • The brokerage said FY26 saw weak VNB growth, but expects recovery in FY27 led by improvement in product mix and easing impact from the HDFC Bank merger.
  • Growth is seen improving with distribution strength, while regulatory changes and IFRS transition remain key monitorables.
May 25, 2026 08:33 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Fortis Healthcare With Rs 1,120 Target

  • Citi retained its Buy rating on Fortis Healthcare with a target price of Rs 1,120.
  • The brokerage noted strong Q4 performance led by steady growth in the hospitals segment.
  • Margins remained stable despite bed expansion, with continued traction in diagnostics.
May 25, 2026 08:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Maintain Mixed Ratings On Eicher Motors

  • Morgan Stanley and Bernstein retained neutral stances, citing inline Q4 performance, capacity expansion plans and margin impact from commodity costs and competitive pressure.
  • HSBC, CLSA and Jefferies maintained positive ratings, highlighting sustained demand, premium product mix, and ongoing capacity expansion to support growth.
  • Brokerages flagged near-term margin pressure from input costs, while noting long-term growth supported by scale-up, new launches and expansion plans.
May 25, 2026 08:27 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Maintain Mixed Ratings On Divis Lab

  • Kotak Securities maintained a Sell rating with a target price of Rs 5,850, citing slower growth in Q4 and awaiting new product launches.
  • Citi maintained a Buy rating with a target of Rs 9,140, highlighting capex expansion and a strong pipeline supporting growth outlook.
  • Morgan Stanley retained Overweight with a target of Rs 7,904, expecting custom synthesis and peptide scale-up to drive growth.
May 25, 2026 08:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages See Dalmia Bharat Acquisition As Growth Driver

  • Brokerages largely view Dalmia Bharat’s acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates’ cement assets as positive for capacity expansion and geographic diversification.
  • HSBC, CLSA, Jefferies and Citi maintained positive ratings, citing improved growth visibility, added clinker capacity and stronger presence in Central India.
  • Morgan Stanley maintained an Underweight rating, flagging execution risks, additional capex needs and weaker margin visibility despite the strategic benefits of the deal.
May 25, 2026 08:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Maintain Mixed Views On Colgate; Target Prices Raised

  • CLSA and HSBC maintained Hold ratings and raised target prices, citing growth from pricing, premium products and higher advertising spends.
  • Jefferies retained a Buy rating with a higher target price of Rs 2,600, noting growth driven by volume and pricing mix.
  • Brokerages flagged stable margins, continued focus on premiumisation, and higher ad spending impacting profitability.
May 25, 2026 08:18 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight On Bajaj Finance With Rs 1,120 Target

  • Morgan Stanley retained its Overweight rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 1,120.
  • The brokerage said management highlighted improving rural recovery and stable borrower quality, while maintaining AUM growth guidance of 22–24%.
  • Net interest margins are expected to face pressure due to higher funding costs, with credit cost guidance at 1.45–1.60% and asset quality seen stable.
May 25, 2026 08:15 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Macquarie Maintains Outperform On Axis Bank With Rs 1,500 Target

  • Macquarie retained its Outperform rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,500.
  • The brokerage said the bank has built buffers to absorb potential asset quality stress, with slippages mainly in unsecured segments.
  • Margins have moderated, but management has guided for around 3.8% NIM in FY26, supported by a shift towards retail lending and lower international exposure.
May 25, 2026 08:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nibe Price Band Cut To 10%; ASM List Updated

  • Price band for Nibe has been reduced from 20% to 10%.
  • Ideaforge Technology, Baazar Style Retail and Unimech Aerospace have been added to the short-term ASM framework.
  • KDDL, Nibe and United Foodbrands have been removed from the ASM framework.
May 25, 2026 08:09 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Insider Trades And Pledge Activity Across MTAR, Paisalo, EIT

  • Promoter entities pledged shares in MTAR Technologies, NRB Bearings and Paisalo Digital, including pledges by Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust and promoters of Paisalo Digital.
  • Rapid Holdings 2 Pte sold 3.04 crore shares in Energy Infrastructure Trust at Rs 76.09 per share.
  • Insider buying was seen in Winsome Textile and Jaro Institute, with purchases by Shilpa Bagrodia and Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe.
May 25, 2026 08:06 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Pine Labs Sees Block Deals At Rs 144 Per Share

  • Multiple institutional investors, including HSBC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential entities, Morgan Stanley and Franklin Templeton funds, bought shares at Rs 144 per share.
  • Madison India Opportunities IV sold 2.47 crore shares at the same price.
  • Buyers included global funds and domestic institutions participating in the block deal.
May 25, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Sees Block Deals At Rs 1,580

  • Edelweiss Mutual Fund and 3P India Equity funds bought shares at Rs 1,580 per share in block deals.
  • Berjis Minoo Desai sold 6 lakh shares at the same price.
  • The transactions involved both domestic funds and existing investors.
May 25, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: JSW Cement Sees Large Block Deals At Rs 124 Per Share

  • AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings sold shares, including a transaction of 4.28 crore shares, at Rs 124 per share.
  • Several institutional investors bought shares at the same price, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Amundi Funds, and Goldman Sachs funds.
  • Other buyers included Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and international investors such as New York State Teachers Retirement System.
May 25, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: One 97 Communications Sees Block Deals At Rs 1,120.65

  • Multiple institutional investors bought shares of One 97 Communications at Rs 1,120.65 per share through block deals.
  • Key buyers included Societe Generale, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, and Citigroup entities.
  • Existing investors such as SAIF Partners, SAIF III Mauritius, and Elevation Capital sold shares at the same price.
May 25, 2026 07:54 (IST)
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