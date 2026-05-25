Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Near 24,000, Sensex Surges Over 900 Points; Nifty IT Index Bucks The Trend

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Benchmark indices started the week higher and traded at day's high. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.17% to 23,995, approaching the 24,000 mark. The BSE Sensex advanced 971.36 points, or 1.3%, to 76,386.71.
Meawhile, Oil prices continued to decline after falling sharply last week, with US crude down over 8% and Brent falling more than 5% during the period. The drop followed comments by Donald Trump that planned US airstrikes on Iran were halted to allow more time for talks. On Monday, WTI crude fell about 5% to $91.65 a barrel, while Brent also declined around 5% to $96.04 a barrel.
Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.75% to 65,081.96, moving past the 65,000 mark for the first time and setting a record high. The Topix index also gained 0.65% during the session. Gains came as easing oil prices lifted risk appetite after reports indicated progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Trading remained closed in Hong Kong and South Korea due to public holidays. U.S. markets were also shut on Monday for Memorial Day.
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Narayana Hrudayalaya (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Net profit up 16.3% to Rs 228 crore versus Rs 196 crore.
Revenue up 75.9% to Rs 2,594 crore versus Rs 1,475 crore.
Ebitda up 42.6% to Rs 510.1 crore versus Rs 357.8 crore.
Margin at 19.7% versus 24.3%.
Board declared final dividend of Rs 4.50/share.
Approved NCD issuance of up to Rs 1,500 crore.
Yatra Online (Q4, QoQ)
Net profit down 1.2% to Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 8.3 crore.
Revenue down 26.4% to Rs 189 crore versus Rs 256.8 crore.
Ebitda down 51.3% to Rs 10.9 crore versus Rs 22.4 crore.
Margin at 5.8% versus 8.7%.
Sarda Energy (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Net profit up 45.9% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 108.3 crore.
Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 1,253.6 crore versus Rs 1,238.8 crore.
Ebitda up 28.5% to Rs 347.6 crore versus Rs 270.5 crore.
Margin at 27.7% versus 21.8%.
Board declared dividend of Rs 2/share.
JK Cement (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Net profit down 8.4% to Rs 330.9 crore versus Rs 361.3 crore.
Revenue up 8.6% to Rs 3,887.5 crore versus Rs 3,581.2 crore.
Ebitda down 10.8% to Rs 682.7 crore versus Rs 765 crore.
Margin at 17.6% versus 21.4%.
Century Plyboards (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 24.5% to Rs 1,492 crore versus Rs 1,198 crore.
Ebitda up 31.8% to Rs 177.4 crore versus Rs 134.6 crore.
Margin at 11.9% versus 11.2%.
Net profit up 48.8% to Rs 78.1 crore versus Rs 52.5 crore.
Torrent Pharma (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 41.8% to Rs 4,197 crore versus Rs 2,959 crore.
Ebitda up 40.7% to Rs 1,356 crore versus Rs 964 crore.
Margin at 32.3% versus 32.6%.
Net profit down 21.9% to Rs 389 crore versus Rs 498 crore.
Company recorded one-time loss of Rs 66 crore in Q4.
Board declared final dividend of Rs 9/share.
Approved fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP and other modes.
Eicher Motors (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 16% to Rs 6,080 crore versus Rs 5,241 crore.
Ebitda up 20.3% to Rs 1,514 crore versus Rs 1,258 crore.
Margin at 24.9% versus 24%.
Net profit up 11.6% to Rs 1,520 crore versus Rs 1,362 crore.
Tax expenses rose to Rs 417 crore versus Rs 307 crore.
Board declared final dividend of Rs 82/share.
Colgate-Palmolive (Q4, YoY)
Revenue up 7.3% to Rs 1,595 crore versus Rs 1,486 crore.
Ebitda down 2.3% to Rs 510 crore versus Rs 522 crore.
Margin at 31.9% versus 35.1%.
Net profit down 0.6% to Rs 353 crore versus Rs 355 crore.
Board declared second interim dividend of Rs 24/share.
Jacob Sebastian Madukkakuzy reappointed Whole-time Director and CFO for five years.
Hindalco Industries (Q4, Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue up 17.5% to Rs 78,133 crore versus Rs 66,521 crore.
Ebitda up 25.3% to Rs 10,018 crore versus Rs 7,994 crore.
Margin at 12.8% versus 12%.
Net profit up 26.7% to Rs 2,597 crore versus Rs 2,049 crore.
Company took one-time loss of Rs 4,171 crore in Q4.
Board declared final dividend of Rs 5/share.
NTPC Green (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 46.7% to Rs 912.6 crore versus Rs 622.3 crore.
Ebitda up 38.3% to Rs 774.5 crore versus Rs 560.1 crore.
Margin at 84.9% versus 90%.
Net profit down 15.5% to Rs 197 crore versus Rs 233 crore.
Plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs.
To incorporate JV with CtrlS Datacenters.
Precision Camshafts (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 5.6% to Rs 201 crore versus Rs 190.4 crore.
Ebitda up 2.3% to Rs 26.3 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore.
Margin at 13.1% versus 13.5%.
Net profit down 75% to Rs 10.1 crore versus Rs 40.4 crore.
Maharashtra Seamless (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 9.7% to Rs 1,280 crore versus Rs 1,418 crore.
Ebitda down 16.7% to Rs 237.7 crore versus Rs 285.2 crore.
Margin at 18.6% versus 20.1%.
Net profit down 57.4% to Rs 103 crore versus Rs 242 crore.
Board declared dividend of Rs 10/share.
Greenlam Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 25.8% to Rs 858 crore versus Rs 682 crore.
Ebitda up 69.1% to Rs 108.2 crore versus Rs 64 crore.
Margin at 12.6% versus 9.4%.
Net profit at Rs 40.6 crore versus Rs 1.5 crore.
Ramco Cements (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 8.9% to Rs 2,610 crore versus Rs 2,397.3 crore.
Ebitda up 16.1% to Rs 370.6 crore versus Rs 319.2 crore.
Margin at 14.2% versus 13.3%.
Net profit at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore.
Company recorded one-time gain of Rs 74.2 crore.
Board declared dividend of Rs 2.50/share.
Kolte-Patil Developers (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 65.4% to Rs 249 crore versus Rs 719 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 6 crore versus profit of Rs 106 crore.
Net loss at Rs 15.8 crore versus profit of Rs 65.3 crore.
Ellenbarrie Industrial (Q4, YoY)
Revenue up 5.9% to Rs 87.4 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore.
Net profit up 25.8% to Rs 22.9 crore versus Rs 18.2 crore.
Motisons Jewellers (Q4, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% to Rs 137.5 crore versus Rs 118.8 crore.
Ebitda down 55.1% to Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore.
Margin at 6.1% versus 15.5%.
Net profit down 25.2% to Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 11.1 crore.
Unichem Lab (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 2% to Rs 575 crore versus Rs 587 crore.
Ebitda down 43% to Rs 47.7 crore versus Rs 83.7 crore.
Margin at 8.3% versus 14.3%.
Net profit down 79.4% to Rs 10.9 crore versus Rs 53 crore.
Fortis Healthcare (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 17.8% to Rs 2,365 crore versus Rs 2,007 crore.
Ebitda up 22.3% to Rs 532.3 crore versus Rs 435.4 crore.
Margin at 22.5% versus 21.7%.
Net profit up 44.6% to Rs 266 crore versus Rs 184 crore.
Indigo Paints (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 9.5% to Rs 425 crore versus Rs 388 crore.
Ebitda up 9.4% to Rs 95.6 crore versus Rs 87.4 crore.
Margin at 22.5% versus 22.6%.
Net profit up 1.4% to Rs 57.7 crore versus Rs 56.9 crore.
Tarsons Products (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 7.3% to Rs 120.9 crore versus Rs 112.7 crore.
Ebitda down 7.3% to Rs 34.3 crore versus Rs 37 crore.
Margin at 28.4% versus 32.9%.
Net profit down 58.8% to Rs 4.2 crore versus Rs 10.2 crore.
All Time Plastics (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 1.7% to Rs 145.8 crore versus Rs 148.3 crore.
Ebitda down 11.2% to Rs 21.5 crore versus Rs 24.2 crore.
Margin at 14.8% versus 16.3%.
Net profit down 4.1% to Rs 9.3 crore versus Rs 9.7 crore.