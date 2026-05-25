Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Near 24,000, Sensex Surges Over 900 Points; Nifty IT Index Bucks The Trend

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

Benchmark indices started the week higher and traded at day's high. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.17% to 23,995, approaching the 24,000 mark. The BSE Sensex advanced 971.36 points, or 1.3%, to 76,386.71.

Meawhile, Oil prices continued to decline after falling sharply last week, with US crude down over 8% and Brent falling more than 5% during the period. The drop followed comments by Donald Trump that planned US airstrikes on Iran were halted to allow more time for talks. On Monday, WTI crude fell about 5% to $91.65 a barrel, while Brent also declined around 5% to $96.04 a barrel.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.75% to 65,081.96, moving past the 65,000 mark for the first time and setting a record high. The Topix index also gained 0.65% during the session. Gains came as easing oil prices lifted risk appetite after reports indicated progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Trading remained closed in Hong Kong and South Korea due to public holidays. U.S. markets were also shut on Monday for Memorial Day.