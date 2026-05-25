Stocks To Watch Today: RVNL, Shriram Properties, NBCC, Wipro, And Suzlon Energy

Share price of will be the stocks in focus Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Shriram Properties Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, and Wipro Ltd on Friday.

Earnings In Focus

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd, Fiem Industries Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Insolation Energy Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, KSH International Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, NESCO Ltd, Pine Labs Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Shriram Properties Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

ALSO READ: FY25-26 Earnings Of Insurers: What India's Life Insurers Aren't Selling, And Why

Earnings Post Market Hours

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4FY26 Highlights

Net Profit Up 16.3% At Rs. 228 crore Vs Rs. 196 crore YoY

Revenue Up 75.8% At Rs. 2,594 crore Vs Rs. 1,475 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 42.6% At Rs. 510.1 crore Vs Rs. 357.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 19.7% Vs 24.3% YoY

To Pay Final Dividend Of Rs. 4.50/Share

To Issue NCDs Of Up To Rs. 1,500 crore

Yatra Online Q4FY26 Highlights

Net Profit Down 1% At Rs. 8.2 crore Vs Rs. 8.3 crore QoQ

Revenue Down 26% At Rs. 189 crore Vs Rs. 256.8 crore QoQ

Ebitda Down 51% At Rs. 10.9 crore Vs Rs. 22.4 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin At 5.8% Vs 8.7% QoQ

Sarda Energy & Minerals Q4FY26 Highlights Net Profit Up 45.9% At Rs. 158 crore Vs Rs. 108.3 crore YoY

Revenue Up 1.2% At Rs. 1,253.6 crore Vs Rs. 1,238.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 28.5% At Rs. 347.6 crore Vs Rs. 270.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 27.7% Vs 21.8% YoY To Pay Dividend Of Rs. 2/Share JK Cement Q4FY26 Highlights Net Profit Down 8% At Rs. 330.9 crore Vs Rs. 361.3 crore YoY

Revenue Up 8.5% At Rs. 3,887.5 crore Vs Rs. 3,581.2 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 10.8% At Rs. 682.7 crore Vs Rs. 765 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 17.6% Vs 21.4% YoY Century Plyboards (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 24.5% at Rs 1,492 crore versus Rs 1,198 crore. EBITDA up 31.8% at Rs 177.4 crore versus Rs 134.6 crore. EBITDA margin at 11.9% versus 11.2%. Net profit up 48.8% at Rs 78.1 crore versus Rs 52.5 crore. Torrent Pharma (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 41.8% at Rs 4,197 crore versus Rs 2,959 crore. EBITDA up 40.7% at Rs 1,356 crore versus Rs 964 crore. EBITDA margin at 32.3% versus 32.6%. Net profit down 21.9% at Rs 389 crore versus Rs 498 crore. Note: The company recorded a one-time loss of Rs 66 crore in Q4. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 9 per share and approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP and other modes. Eicher Motors (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 16.0% at Rs 6,080 crore versus Rs 5,241 crore. EBITDA up 20.3% at Rs 1,514 crore versus Rs 1,258 crore. EBITDA margin at 24.9% versus 24.0%. Net profit up 12.0% at Rs 1,520 crore versus Rs 1,362 crore. Note: Tax expenses were higher at Rs 417 crore versus Rs 307 crore. The board declared a massive final dividend of Rs 82 per share. Colgate-Palmolive (Q4, YoY) Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 1,595 crore versus Rs 1,486 crore. EBITDA down 2.3% at Rs 510 crore versus Rs 522 crore. EBITDA margin at 31.9% versus 35.1%. Net profit down 0.5% at Rs 353 crore versus Rs 355 crore. Note: The board declared a 2nd interim dividend of Rs 24 per share and re-appointed Jacob Sebastian Madukkakuzy as Whole-time Director & CFO for 5 years. Hindalco Industries (Q4, Cons QoQ) Revenue up 17.5% at Rs 78,133 crore versus Rs 66,521 crore. EBITDA up 25.3% at Rs 10,018 crore versus Rs 7,994 crore. EBITDA margin at 12.8% versus 12.0%. Net profit up 26.7% at Rs 2,597 crore versus Rs 2,049 crore. Note: The company took a substantial one-time loss of Rs 4,171 crore in Q4. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. NTPC Green (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 46.7% at Rs 912.6 crore versus Rs 622.3 crore. EBITDA up 38.3% at Rs 774.5 crore versus Rs 560.1 crore. EBITDA margin at 84.9% versus 90.0%. Net profit down 15.5% at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 233 crore. Note: The company plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs and will incorporate a Joint Venture with CtrlS Datacenters. Precision Camshafts (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 201 crore versus Rs 190.4 crore. EBITDA up 2.7% at Rs 26.3 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore. EBITDA margin at 13.1% versus 13.5%. Net profit down 75.1% at Rs 10.1 crore versus Rs 40.4 crore. Maharashtra Seamless (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue down 9.7% at Rs 1,280 crore versus Rs 1,418 crore. EBITDA down 16.6% at Rs 237.7 crore versus Rs 285.2 crore. EBITDA margin at 18.6% versus 20.1%. Net profit down 57.5% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 242 crore. Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share. Greenlam Industries (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 25.8% at Rs 858 crore versus Rs 682 crore. EBITDA up 69.1% at Rs 108.2 crore versus Rs 64 crore. EBITDA margin at 12.6% versus 9.4%. Net profit at Rs 40.6 crore versus Rs 1.5 crore. Ramco Cements (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 8.9% at Rs 2,610 crore versus Rs 2,397.3 crore. EBITDA up 16.1% at Rs 370.6 crore versus Rs 319.2 crore. EBITDA margin at 14.2% versus 13.3%. Net profit at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore. Note: The company recorded a one-time gain of Rs 74.2 crore. The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. Kolte-Patil Developers (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue down 65.4% at Rs 249 crore versus Rs 719 crore. EBITDA loss at Rs 6 crore versus a profit of Rs 106 crore. Net loss at Rs 15.8 crore versus a profit of Rs 65.3 crore. Ellenbarrie Industrial (Q4, YoY) Revenue up 6.0% at Rs 87.4 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore. Net profit up 25.4% at Rs 22.9 crore versus Rs 18.2 crore. Motisons Jewellers (Q4, YoY) Revenue up 15.8% at Rs 137.5 crore versus Rs 118.8 crore. EBITDA down 54.8% at Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore. EBITDA margin at 6.1% versus 15.5%. Net profit down 25.2% at Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 11.1 crore. Unichem Lab (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue down 2.1% at Rs 575 crore versus Rs 587 crore. EBITDA down 43.0% at Rs 47.7 crore versus Rs 83.7 crore. EBITDA margin at 8.3% versus 14.3%. Net profit down 79.4% at Rs 10.9 crore versus Rs 53 crore. Fortis Healthcare (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 17.8% at Rs 2,365 crore versus Rs 2,007 crore. EBITDA up 22.2% at Rs 532.3 crore versus Rs 435.4 crore. EBITDA margin at 22.5% versus 21.7%. Net profit up 44.6% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 184 crore. Indigo Paints (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 425 crore versus Rs 388 crore. EBITDA up 9.3% at Rs 95.6 crore versus Rs 87.4 crore. EBITDA margin at 22.5% versus 22.6%. Net profit up 1.4% at Rs 57.7 crore versus Rs 56.9 crore. Tarsons Products (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 120.9 crore versus Rs 112.7 crore. EBITDA down 7.4% at Rs 34.3 crore versus Rs 37 crore. EBITDA margin at 28.4% versus 32.9%. Net profit down 59.0% at Rs 4.2 crore versus Rs 10.2 crore. All Time Plastics (Q4, Cons YoY) Revenue down 1.7% at Rs 145.8 crore versus Rs 148.3 crore. EBITDA down 11.1% at Rs 21.5 crore versus Rs 24.2 crore. EBITDA margin at 14.8% versus 16.3%. Net profit down 4.1% at Rs 9.3 crore versus Rs 9.7 crore. Stocks To Watch Lupin : The pharmaceutical major received the Chinese regulatory body's nod for its Oseltamivir Phosphate Oral Suspension, a paediatric medicine used to treat influenza, officially marking its foray into the Chinese market.

: The pharmaceutical major received the Chinese regulatory body's nod for its Oseltamivir Phosphate Oral Suspension, a paediatric medicine used to treat influenza, officially marking its foray into the Chinese market. Wipro : The IT services giant has officially fixed June 5 as the record date for its massive Rs 15,000 crore share buyback program.

: The IT services giant has officially fixed June 5 as the record date for its massive Rs 15,000 crore share buyback program. Central Bank of India : Day 1 of the bank's OFS saw massive demand, with non-retail investors subscribing to 76.9 crore shares, representing a 236% subscription rate. The bank will exercise the oversubscription option for up to 36.2 crore shares (a 4% stake), taking the total offer size to 72.4 crore shares.

: Day 1 of the bank's OFS saw massive demand, with non-retail investors subscribing to 76.9 crore shares, representing a 236% subscription rate. The bank will exercise the oversubscription option for up to 36.2 crore shares (a 4% stake), taking the total offer size to 72.4 crore shares. RBL Bank : Emirates NBD announced an open offer to acquire up to a 26% stake in the bank, setting the offer price at Rs 282.38 per share for a total value of up to Rs 11,735 crore.

: Emirates NBD announced an open offer to acquire up to a 26% stake in the bank, setting the offer price at Rs 282.38 per share for a total value of up to Rs 11,735 crore. IRFC : The railway financier signed a loan agreement for External Commercial Borrowing worth $1.1 billion with a consortium of major banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, and DBS Bank.

: The railway financier signed a loan agreement for External Commercial Borrowing worth $1.1 billion with a consortium of major banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, and DBS Bank. Gujarat Themis Biosyn : The company's arm, Themis Biosyn Japan, will acquire a 100% equity stake in MicroBiopharm Japan for approximately Rs 1,300 crore.

: The company's arm, Themis Biosyn Japan, will acquire a 100% equity stake in MicroBiopharm Japan for approximately Rs 1,300 crore. Minda Corp : The company signed a pact with Vehicle Access Systems Technology to gain operational control over their JV, Minda Vast Access Systems, effective April 1.

: The company signed a pact with Vehicle Access Systems Technology to gain operational control over their JV, Minda Vast Access Systems, effective April 1. Tega Industries – Executed Rs. 1,500 crore term loan facility agreement with Standard Chartered, Axis Bank and EXIM Bank to finance proposed Molycop acquisition; facility secured against identified company/group assets and securities.

– Executed Rs. 1,500 crore term loan facility agreement with Standard Chartered, Axis Bank and EXIM Bank to finance proposed Molycop acquisition; facility secured against identified company/group assets and securities. Jaiprakash Power Ventures – As part of JAL insolvency resolution implementation, Jaiprakash Associates entered share sale agreement with Adani Power for transfer of 24% stake in JP Power for about Rs. 2,993.59 crore.

– As part of JAL insolvency resolution implementation, Jaiprakash Associates entered share sale agreement with Adani Power for transfer of 24% stake in JP Power for about Rs. 2,993.59 crore. PTC India – CRISIL reaffirmed short-term rating at CRISIL A1+ for bank facilities of Rs. 5,500 crore. ALSO READ: Paytm Block Deal: Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale And Other Mop Up Rs 960-Crore Stake

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