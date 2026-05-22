Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Resumes Rally, Up Above $104 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,688. On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices closed lower after giving up sharp early gains in a volatile trading session. Nifty 50 ended down 0.02% at 23,654.70, while Sensex closed 0.18% lower at 75,183.36. Intraday, Nifty fell as much as 0.3% to 23,596 after rising as much as 0.9% to 23,859 earlier in the day. Sensex dropped as much as 321 points to 74,996 after touching an intraday high of 75,945 in morning trade.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Friday as investors tracked diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran over a possible peace deal in the Middle East. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.36%, while the Topix gained 0.55%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.52%, the Kosdaq rose more than 3%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5%.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Friday after three straight sessions of losses as investors reassessed expectations around negotiations between the United States and Iran. Brent crude futures for July rose 1.9% to $104.52 a barrel in early Asian trade, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June gained 1.5% to $97.81 a barrel.