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Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Resumes Rally, Up Above $104 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,688, compared to Thursday's index close of 23,654.70.

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Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Resumes Rally, Up Above $104 A Barrel
3 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,688. On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices closed lower after giving up sharp early gains in a volatile trading session. Nifty 50 ended down 0.02% at 23,654.70, while Sensex closed 0.18% lower at 75,183.36. Intraday, Nifty fell as much as 0.3% to 23,596 after rising as much as 0.9% to 23,859 earlier in the day. Sensex dropped as much as 321 points to 74,996 after touching an intraday high of 75,945 in morning trade.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Friday as investors tracked diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran over a possible peace deal in the Middle East. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.36%, while the Topix gained 0.55%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.52%, the Kosdaq rose more than 3%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5%.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Friday after three straight sessions of losses as investors reassessed expectations around negotiations between the United States and Iran. Brent crude futures for July rose 1.9% to $104.52 a barrel in early Asian trade, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June gained 1.5% to $97.81 a barrel.

May 22, 2026 07:45 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Key Stocks In Focus Include Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports

  • Tata Capital allotted NCDs worth Rs 2,950 crore, while Cholamandalam also raised Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible securities
  • Supreme Court stayed Tata Steel’s Rs 891 crore GST demand; also ruled against Vedanta’s unit, directing Rs 127 crore payment
  • Eicher Motors plans Rs 750 crore investment to acquire 50% stake in Volvo Financial Services; Adani Ports completed Jaypee Fertilisers acquisition and set up a new subsidiary
  • Indian Overseas Bank plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore equity; Union Bank board to consider fundraising options on May 26
  • Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 from June
  • Varun Beverages extended PepsiCo pact till 2049; Fino Payments Bank said Rishi Gupta will step down as MD and CEO
  • RailTel terminated a Rs 26.7 crore order; H.G. Infra postponed its board meeting scheduled for May 22
May 22, 2026 07:35 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: LIC, Nykaa, RCF Among Q4 Earnings In Focus After Thursday Close

  • Q4 earnings announced after Thursday’s close will keep several stocks in focus today.
  • LIC, Nykaa, RCF, Happy Forgings, Dr Agarwal, Hindustan Foods, Bikaji Foods, Wakefit Innovation, Prestige Estates and Vaibhav Global are among results seen as good.
  • ITC, Juniper Hotels, Sudeep Pharma, GMM Pfaudler, VA Tech Wabag, ICRA, GMR Power, LG Electronics, Datamatics Global, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Sharda Motor, Flair Writing, Ixigo, Ganesha Ecosphere, Lux and Repco Home Finance are in the inline or mixed category.
  • GAIL, Max Healthcare, Sun TV, Welspun Corp, Reliance Power, Ashoka Buildcon, Engineers India, Aurobindo Pharma, Laxmi Organics and Quick Heal Technologies are among results seen as weak.
May 22, 2026 07:33 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Avalon Technologies, Garware Hi-Tech Films Among Stocks Shortlisted Under Short-Term ASM

  • Avalon Technologies, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Sharda Cropchem, Suven Life Sciences and Yasho Industries have been shortlisted under the short-term ASM framework.
  • Adani Energy Solutions, Sasken Technologies and Shivalik Bimetal Controls will be excluded from the ASM framework.
May 22, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: MTAR Technologies, Paisalo Digital And Bliss GVS Pharma See Insider Trades

  • MTAR Technologies promoter group member Akepati Pranay Reddy sold 1.2 lakh shares.
  • In Paisalo Digital, Sunil Purushottamn Agarwal and Santanu Agarwal bought 20 lakh shares each.
  • In Bliss GVS Pharma, Mrs Punita Sharma sold 24,000 shares, while Mr Gagan Harsh Sharma sold 4.34 lakh shares.
May 22, 2026 07:27 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Energy Infrastructure Trust, Aqylon Nexus And Mangalam Cement See Bulk Deals

  • Energy Infrastructure Trust saw Tara Investments 2 buy 3.04 crore shares at Rs 76.1 apiece, while Rapid Holdings 2 sold the same number of shares at the same price.
  • In Aqylon Nexus, Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya sold 72.51 lakh shares at Rs 58.03 apiece. Pine Oak Global Fund bought 26 lakh shares at Rs 57.97 per share.
  • Lok Prakashan sold 2.12 lakh shares in Mangalam Cement at Rs 830.4 apiece.
May 22, 2026 07:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: US House Panel Advances Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

  • A US House committee voted 48-1 to advance the Sunshine Protection Act, Reuters reported.
  • The proposal seeks to keep daylight saving time in effect throughout the year and may be included in a five-year transportation bill.
May 22, 2026 07:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: FSSAI Plans Centralised Food Surveillance System

  • The Centre plans to centralise food surveillance sampling under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Mint reported, citing two government officials and a document it reviewed.
  • At present, state-level food safety officers handle both routine surveillance sampling and enforcement sampling.
  • The report said the proposed change may split these roles between FSSAI and state food safety officers.
May 22, 2026 07:18 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Rubio Says US Wants Larger Share In India’s Energy Imports

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US wants to sell India as much energy as it is willing to buy, citing US production and export levels.
  • Rubio said the US was already in talks with India to expand energy supplies and wanted a bigger role in India’s energy portfolio.
  • He also said there were opportunities involving Venezuelan oil and that Venezuela’s interim president is expected to travel to India next week.
May 22, 2026 07:15 (IST)
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Flash: Govt Launches Central Bank Of India OFS To Sell 4% Stake

  • The government has launched an offer for sale in Central Bank of India to divest a 4% stake.
  • Non-retail investors can bid today, while retail investors can place bids on Monday. The government has also offered an additional 4% stake through a greenshoe option.
May 22, 2026 07:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: SBI Staff Union Threatens Two-Day Strike From May 25

  • State Bank of India staff under the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation have threatened a two-day nationwide strike from May 25, PTI reported.
  • The union’s demands include recruitment of adequate staff, messengers and armed guards, along with changes to the pension fund manager option for NPS employees.
  • PTI reported that a conciliation meeting between the union and management is scheduled for May 23 at the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner.
May 22, 2026 07:09 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: India Flags Concerns Over UK Steel Import Measures At WTO

  • India raised concerns at a WTO meeting in Geneva over the UK’s proposed steel safeguard measures, PTI reported, citing an official.
  • From July 1, 2026, the UK will cut tariff-free steel import quotas by 60%, with imports above the limit facing a 50% tariff.
  • India’s exports of iron and steel and related products to the UK stood at $893.4 million in 2025-26, out of total merchandise exports of $13.4 billion.
May 22, 2026 07:06 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Paytm Block Deal Worth Rs 960 Crore Set To Take Place

  • A stake worth up to Rs 960 crore in Paytm parent One 97 Communications is set to be sold on Friday, according to sources.
  • The sellers include Saif III Mauritius Company, Saif Partners India IV and Elevation Capital V.
  • Citigroup Global Markets India is the placement agent for the deal, with settlement expected on May 25.
May 22, 2026 07:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Varun Beverages Extends PepsiCo Bottling Pact Till 2049

  • Varun Beverages has extended its exclusive bottling and trademark licensing agreement with PepsiCo in India until April 30, 2049, according to a regulatory filing.
  • The revised agreement replaces the earlier pact, which was valid until April 30, 2039.
May 22, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: PM Modi Holds Ministers' Meet Amid West Asia Crisis

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a nearly four-and-a-half-hour meeting of the Council of Ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, ANI reported.
  • The meeting focused on governance efficiency, policy execution and global challenges linked to the West Asia conflict.
  • Ministries including agriculture, forest, labour, road transport, corporate affairs, external affairs, commerce and power made presentations during the meeting.
May 22, 2026 06:57 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Fino Payments Bank Says Rishi Gupta To Cease As MD And CEO

  • Fino Payments Bank said Rishi Gupta will cease to be its managing director and chief executive officer after the bank accepted his early retirement request.
  • The bank said it believes no prima facie case may be made out against Gupta, according to an exchange filing.
  • Fino Payments Bank extended the tenures of interim CEO Ketan Merchant and interim CFO Anup Agarwal by three months each.
May 22, 2026 06:54 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Indian Oil Tells Dealers Not To Restrict Petrol, Diesel Sales

  • Indian Oil has directed dealers not to restrict petrol and diesel sales unless state governments or local authorities issue specific orders, according to an internal communication accessed by NDTV Profit.
  • The company said it has not issued any fuel rationing instructions and warned that violations would be viewed seriously.
  • Indian Oil said fuel offtake has risen as bulk consumers shift to retail pumps, and assured dealers of adequate petrol and diesel availability across its network.
May 22, 2026 06:51 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Iran Rules Out Sending Enriched Uranium Abroad

  • Iran’s supreme leader has ordered that the country’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium must remain within Iran, Reuters reported, citing two senior Iranian sources.
  • The directive marks Tehran’s position against a key U.S. demand in ongoing talks. Reuters reported that alternatives, including dilution under IAEA supervision, are being discussed.
May 22, 2026 06:48 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Flat Start For Indian Equities

  • GIFT Nifty traded at 23,688, compared with Thursday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,654.70.
  • The early indicator was 33.3 points above the previous close.
May 22, 2026 06:45 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Rise After Three Sessions Of Losses

  • Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday as investors reassessed expectations around U.S.-Iran negotiations.
  • Brent crude futures for July gained 1.9% to $104.52 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June rose 1.5% to $97.81 a barrel.
May 22, 2026 06:41 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific Markets Rise As Oil Prices Ease

  • Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Friday as investors tracked diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran over a possible peace deal in the Middle East.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.36%, while the Topix gained 0.55%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.52%, the Kosdaq rose more than 3%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5%.
  • Japan’s core inflation slowed to 1.4% in April, below the 1.7% forecast and March’s 1.8% reading.

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