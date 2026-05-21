175 Million Views And Counting: Giorgia Meloni's 'Melody' Reel With PM Modi Takes Internet By Storm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, have taken social media by storm with after their 'Melody' video went viral, crossing a staggering 175 million views, converting a routine bilateral visit into a historic internet event.

The light-hearted interaction has reignited the global 'Melodi' trend, flooding social media platforms with thousands of reactions while marking it as a modern example of soft diplomacy.

During his visit to Rome, the final stop of his five-nation European tour, PM Modi gifted Meloni a packet of the iconic Indian 'Melody' toffees, while a short Instagram Reel shared online captured the cheerful moment.

ALSO READ: Parle Products Posts 'Thank You' Note After Modi's Gift To Meloni Catapults Melody's Popularity

In the video, PM Modi, dressed in a blue bandhgala suit, handed over a gift bag to Meloni. Holding the toffees, the Italian Prime Minister laughed and said, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift… very, very good toffee,” before sharing the clip with the caption, “Thank you for the gift.”

The video quickly exploded online, garnering hundreds of millions of views within 24 hours across multiple social media platforms. In a nod to modern digital pop culture, the leaders playfully embraced the viral "MELODI" nickname popularised by social media platforms.

The Italian leader's second and third most-watched reels feature the Indian Prime Ministe.

Her second-place spot belongs to the famous 'Hello from the Melodi team' clip from the COP28 summit, which crossed 67 million views.

Meanwhile, a third video capturing their interactions has brought in nearly 23 million views.

Meanwhile, Parle Products joined the online buzz.

Capitalising on the moment, Parle Products shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Sweetening relationships since 1983."



In a post on X, Parle Products thanked the prime minister for 'taking Parle Melody to the global stage'.

"A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders," he said.

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