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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Above $105 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,852, compared to Wednesday's index close of 23,659.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Above $105 A Barrel
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Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,852. On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks ended higher. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.17% to close at 23,659.00, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.16% to end at 75,318.39. Both indices had fallen as much as 0.9% earlier in the session before recovering.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose after a sharp fall on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump said Washington was in the “final stages” with Iran. Brent traded above $105 a barrel after dropping 5.6% in the previous session, while WTI was near $99. Traders are tracking talks that could lead to a restart of energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose over 3% after trade data showed exports grew 14.8% in April, led by semiconductor shipments. South Korea's Kospi gained 6%, while Samsung Electronics climbed more than 6% after workers averted a planned strike following wage talks. SoftBank Group surged nearly 20% after Nvidia's earnings boosted optimism around AI demand. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.66%, while Hong Kong Hang Seng futures traded above the previous close.

May 21, 2026 07:21 (IST)
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May 21, 2026 07:18 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nvidia Forecasts Sales Above Estimates, Announces $80 Billion Buyback

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May 21, 2026 07:08 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Oil Edges Higher After Trump Says US In Final Stages With Iran

  • Oil prices rose after a sharp fall on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump said Washington was in the “final stages” with Iran.
  • Brent traded above $105 a barrel after dropping 5.6% in the previous session, while WTI was near $99. Traders are tracking talks that could lead to a restart of energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
May 21, 2026 07:05 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Nifty 50

The GIFT Nifty traded at 23,852, above the Nifty 50’s Wednesday close of 23,659, indicating a higher opening for Indian equities.

May 21, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asia Markets Rise As Oil Prices Ease On Iran Talks

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Thursday after oil prices declined amid signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 3% after trade data showed exports grew 14.8% in April, led by semiconductor shipments
  • South Korea’s Kospi gained 6%, while Samsung Electronics climbed more than 6% after workers averted a planned strike following wage talks
  • SoftBank Group surged nearly 20% after Nvidia’s earnings boosted optimism around AI demand
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.66%, while Hong Kong Hang Seng futures traded above the previous close

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