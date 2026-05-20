ITC Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And Other Key Details

ITC Ltd. is set to announce its Q4FY26 results this week. It is one of India's largest private-sector conglomerates, headquartered in Kolkata. ITC has built a vast portfolio of over 25 indigenous brands. Here's everything you need to know about ITC's Q4FY26 results schedule.

ITC Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated May 7, ITC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 21 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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ITC Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed from April 1 and will open 48 hours after the results are made public on May 21.

ITC Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce the schedule of an earnings call to discuss the Q4FY26 results.

ITC Q3 Results

ITC posted a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 5,018.45 crore for the third quarter of FY26, marginally higher than the Rs 5,013.18 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported a 6.67% increase in revenue from operations, which climbed to Rs 21,707 crore from Rs 20,350 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC Share Price History

Shares of ITC have risen 0.68% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 1.23%, and in the past six months, it has fallen 23.85%. On a year-to-date basis, ITC share price has declined 15.14%. Over the past year, it has plunged by 29.01%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 444.20 apiece on the NSE on May 27, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 287 apiece on March 30, 2026. At 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, ITC shares were trading 0.50% lower at Rs 308.75 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.40% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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