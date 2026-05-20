LIC Q4 Results This Week: Check Board Meeting Date, Dividend, Earnings Call Details And More

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to announce its Q4FY26 results this week. It is a leading state-owned insurance firm headquartered in Mumbai. The company was founded on Sept. 1, 1956, through the merger of over 200 insurance companies.

Ahead of the results announcement, LIC received shareholder clearance for a Rs 6,352 crore bonus share issue, the company announced on Monday. Under the proposal, shareholders will be granted one bonus equity share for every share currently held, with each share carrying a face value of Rs 10. The move will effectively double the company's paid-up equity capital and mark LIC's first-ever bonus issue.

The company noted that the process of issuing the bonus shares will be completed within two months from the approval date, and no later than June 12. After the allotment, LIC's total paid-up share capital will expand from 632 crore shares to 1,264 crore shares, taking the overall capital value to around Rs 12,649 crore.

LIC Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated May 13, LIC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 21 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

LIC Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed from April 1 to May 23.

LIC Q4 Results: Earnings Call

LIC has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on May 21 at 7 p.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

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LIC Q3 Results

Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a healthy rise in quarterly earnings, with consolidated net profit for the December quarter jumping 17% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,930 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the insurer had posted a profit of Rs 11,008 crore.

Net premium income during the quarter stood at Rs 1.26 lakh crore, marking a 17% YoY increase over Rs 1.07 lakh crore recorded in the year-ago period.

LIC Share Price History

Shares of LIC have fallen 0.32% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased 2.92%, and in the past six months, it has fallen 11.49%. On a year-to-date basis, it has declined 5.73%. Over the past year, LIC share price has decreased by 5.50%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 980 apiece on the NSE on June 30, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 721.50 apiece on April 2, 2026.

At 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday, LIC shares were trading flat at Rs 803.90 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.27% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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