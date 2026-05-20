US-Iran War News Live Updates: Going To End War Very Quickly, Says Trump; Iran Warns Of War Surprises Ahead

US President Donald Trump said the war will end “very quickly” because Iran wants a deal badly. He predicted oil prices will plummet, saying "there's so much oil out there, they are going to come plummeting down." Earlier Trump said he was an hour away from making a decision to restart attacks on Iran, but put it off after receiving a call from interlocutors, including Qatar and the UAE, on Tehran being "reasonable" in the peace talks.

The US President said the negotiators said they had made a lot of progress in talks with Iran over the last two days.

On X, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that months after the war began, the US Congress has acknowledged losing dozens of aircraft worth billions. He claimed Iran's Armed Forces were the first to shoot down an F-35, adding that a return to war would bring "many more surprises" based on lessons learned.

Meanwhile, Senate advances bill aimed at ending Iran war after GOP Senator Bill Cassidy, defeated in primary, switches to support it.