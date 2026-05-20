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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Going To End War Very Quickly, Says Trump; Iran Warns Of War Surprises Ahead

US President Trump expects the Iran conflict to end quickly, citing Iran's eagerness for a deal and predicts oil prices will fall sharply.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Going To End War Very Quickly, Says Trump; Iran Warns Of War Surprises Ahead
Iran War Live Updates
24 seconds ago

US President Donald Trump said the war will end “very quickly” because Iran wants a deal badly. He predicted oil prices will plummet, saying "there's so much oil out there, they are going to come plummeting down." Earlier Trump said he was an hour away from making a decision to restart attacks on Iran, but put it off after receiving a call from interlocutors, including Qatar and the UAE, on Tehran being "reasonable" in the peace talks.

The US President said the negotiators said they had made a lot of progress in talks with Iran over the last two days.

On X, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that months after the war began, the US Congress has acknowledged losing dozens of aircraft worth billions. He claimed Iran's Armed Forces were the first to shoot down an F-35, adding that a return to war would bring "many more surprises" based on lessons learned.

Meanwhile, Senate advances bill aimed at ending Iran war after GOP Senator Bill Cassidy, defeated in primary, switches to support it.

May 20, 2026 09:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Hormuz Blockade Key, Market Commentator Tells NDTV Profit

Geoffrey Dennis, Independent Emerging Markets Commentator Told NDTV Profit

  • Korea, Taiwan Account For All Gains In EMs This Year.
  • Don't Expect Impact From NATO's Help In Hormuz.
  • Will Take Time For Oil Prices To Come Down.
  • Opening Hormuz Blockade Key Issue Post Deal.
  • No One Will Believe Claims Of 'Peace' Now.

May 20, 2026 08:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Under $111

Brent crude slipped below $111 a barrel after easing 0.7% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $104. Despite the modest pullback, both benchmarks remain sharply higher as tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt one of the world's most critical oil corridors.

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Oil Near Recent Highs; Brent Under $111 After Trump Revives Threat of Strikes on Iran

May 20, 2026 08:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Senate Backs Bill To End Iran War

The Senate advanced legislation that seeks to force US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Iran war, as a growing number of Republicans defied the president's wishes.

Republicans had been able to muster the votes to reject those proposals.  The 50-47 vote tally demonstrated the small but crucial number of Republicans voting to halt the war with Iran. The legislation will get a vote on final passage, but the timing was not immediately clear.

 

(Source: AP)

May 20, 2026 08:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Predicts Oil Drop

US President Donald Trump predicted a dramatic fall in global oil prices, signaling confidence that an ongoing conflict with Iran would be brought to a swift conclusion. Speaking from the White House, Trump said that Iran was eager to negotiate an end to hostilities.

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'Oil Prices Will Plummet': Trump As He Signals End To Iran War

May 20, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Vance Says, US Wants Few Nuclear States

US Vice President JD Vance said, "We want to keep the number of countries that have nuclear weapons small, and that's why Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. On top of all the other things that we might be worried about, that they themselves could use it, that they could use it as leverage in economic control or economic negotiations. We just don't want them to have a nuclear weapon."

 

(Source: AP)

May 20, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iranians Want To Make A Deal, Says Vance

US Vice President JD Vance says, "...What I think is that the Iranians want to make a deal, Iranians recognise that a nuclear weapon is the red line for the United States of America...But we're not going to know until we're actually putting pen to paper on signing a deal..."

"It's ultimately up to the Iranians whether they are willing to meet us, because I think we're certainly doing a good job and we're certainly negotiating in good faith. We're going to have to see what ultimately happens with them. I can't say with confidence because I don't know what's in the mind of the other side," added Vance.

May 20, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Ready For Iran Action, Says Vance

JD Vance warned that diplomacy will not come at the cost of Trump’s key demand that Iran never obtain a nuclear weapon.

"So as the president just told me, we're locked and loaded," Vance said, adding that he had a meeting with Trump before coming to the press briefing. 

"We don't want to go down that pathway. But the president is willing and able to go down that pathway if we have to," the vice president said. 

May 20, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Could Trigger ‘Nuclear Arms Race’, Says Vance

US Vice President J D Vance has said Iran having an atomic weapon would trigger a "nuclear arms race" worldwide and asserted that the US was "locked and loaded" to restart military operations if Tehran failed to reach a peace deal.

Vance's remarks at a press conference at the White House on Tuesday came a day after President Donald Trump put off the decision to resume strikes on Iran at the request of Arab nations, including Qatar and the UAE, who said that Tehran was being “reasonable” in peace talks.

"We think the Iranians want to make a deal. The president of the United States has asked us to negotiate in good faith. And that’s exactly what we’ve done," the vice president said.

May 20, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Warns Of War Surprises Ahead

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi on X: Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions. Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35. With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises.

May 20, 2026 07:26 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Iran Is Going To Come Down

US President Donald Trump says, "...We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly...You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down"

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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