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Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open; Nikkei, Kospi Fall, Treasury Yields At 19-Year High

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,467.50, compared to Tuesday's index close of 23,618.

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Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open; Nikkei, Kospi Fall, Treasury Yields At 19-Year High
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,467.50. On Tuesday, benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower, with Nifty at 23,618, down 0.14%, and Sensex at 75,200.85, lower by 0.15%. The indices closed in negative territory after trading in a narrow range through the session.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury yields rose as investors sold bonds amid concerns over inflation. The 30-year yield briefly touched 5.197%, its highest level since July 2007. It was last trading at 5.174%, slightly lower during the session.

Elsewhere, Asian markets declined, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.88% and the Topix declined 0.75%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.52%, while the Kosdaq dropped 2.15%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 25,603, below the previous close of 25,797.85, indicating a weaker start.

May 20, 2026 07:25 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Four Stocks Placed Under Short-Term ASM Framework

  • Balaji Amines, Kaynes Technology India, Rane Holdings and Wheels India have been shortlisted under the short-term ASM framework
May 20, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Paisalo Promoters Buy Shares; Afcons Promoter Pledges Stake

  • Promoter group entities in Paisalo Digital acquired a total of 21 lakh shares
  • Afcons Infrastructure’s promoter, Goswami Infratech, created a pledge on 22.05 crore shares
May 20, 2026 07:16 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Stocks In Focus On Deals, Regulatory Actions And Corporate Updates

  • ITC Hotels acquired 100% stake in Zuri Hotels for Rs 205 crore; ITC bought 49.3% in Mother Sparsh for Rs 30 crore; Wipro completed acquisition of Olam’s IT arm

  • PG Electroplast received SEBI warning on insider norms; IndusInd Bank denied reports of SEBI summons; Paradeep Phosphates’ tax relief plea rejected by NCLAT

  • JSW Energy to buy 10.7% in Toshiba JSW Power for Rs 150 crore; M&M Financial approved Rs 2,200 crore NCD issue; Omaxe secured Rs 75 crore investment

  • Sula Vineyards announced CFO change; Puravankara named new CTO; IDBI Bank reappointed Deputy MD for one year

  • Mphasis saw release of pledge on 30.55% shares; Zee Entertainment to invest up to Rs 100 crore in arm; Aditya Birla Capital received RBI nod for factoring business

  • Bharti Airtel launched new 5G postpaid plans; United Breweries launched Heineken Silver in Haryana; Nibe completed rocket system test firing

  • Mangalore Refinery received approval for ATF pipeline; Blue Star to acquire remaining stake in Qatar arm; Sundry updates include investments, approvals and subsidiary expansions across firms

May 20, 2026 07:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Weak Start Seen As Global Cues Stay Negative

  • Asian equities declined as global bond yields continued to rise
  • Oil prices held firm, while gold remained under pressure
  • US futures traded steady ahead of Nvidia earnings

    • Foreign institutional investors turned sellers in the cash market after three sessions, with short positions unchanged at 88%. The rupee is seen under pressure, while technical indicators point to a weak setup.

May 20, 2026 07:08 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: US Futures Edge Higher Across Major Indices

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.25%
  • Dow Jones futures advanced 55 points, or 0.11%
May 20, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: US 30-Year Bond Yield Hits Nearly 19-Year High

  • US Treasury yields rose as investors sold bonds amid concerns over inflation
  • The 30-year yield briefly touched 5.197%, its highest level since July 2007

    • It was last trading at 5.174%, slightly lower during the session.

May 20, 2026 06:52 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Lower Start For Nifty 50

GIFT Nifty traded at 23,467.50, below the previous close of the Nifty 50 at 23,618, indicating a weaker start for domestic markets.

May 20, 2026 06:51 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Decline; Hang Seng Futures Signal Lower Open

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.88% and the Topix declined 0.75%
  • South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.52%, while the Kosdaq dropped 2.15%
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5%

    • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures stood at 25,603, below the previous close of 25,797.85, indicating a weaker start.

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