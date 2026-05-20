Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open; Nikkei, Kospi Fall, Treasury Yields At 19-Year High

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,467.50. On Tuesday, benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower, with Nifty at 23,618, down 0.14%, and Sensex at 75,200.85, lower by 0.15%. The indices closed in negative territory after trading in a narrow range through the session.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury yields rose as investors sold bonds amid concerns over inflation. The 30-year yield briefly touched 5.197%, its highest level since July 2007. It was last trading at 5.174%, slightly lower during the session.

Elsewhere, Asian markets declined, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.88% and the Topix declined 0.75%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.52%, while the Kosdaq dropped 2.15%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 25,603, below the previous close of 25,797.85, indicating a weaker start.