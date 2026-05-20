Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 20

Good Morning

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.38% at 23,475.5 as of 6:38 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.04% and 0.41% respectively.

India Market Recap

Benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower, with Nifty at 23,618, down 0.14%, and Sensex at 75,200.85, lower by 0.15%. The indices closed in negative territory on Tuesday after trading in a narrow range through the session.

US Market Recap

US stocks fell for the third day, driven by rising bond yields and fears of inflation amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Semiconductor stocks wiped off afternoon rebound, with Nvidia Copr dipping ahead of financila results on Wednesday. The S&P 500 closed 0.67% down, while Nasdaq lost 0.61%

Asia Market Update

Asian markets dropped on Wednesday amid geopolitical tensions with US President Donald Trump's latest threat to resume strikes on Iran and rising bond yields. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.88% and Topix dropped 0.75%. South Korea Kospi declined 0.52%, while small-cap Kosdaq lost 2.15%.

Commodity Check

Oil remained steady amid US Oresident Donald Trump's latest threat againt Iran. Brent fell below $111 a barrel, after falling 0.7% on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate was trading near $104. Meanwhile, gold continued to drop amid lack of progress in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over inflation and hike in interest rates by central banks. The bullion traded around $4,480 following a 2% drop on Tuesday.

Earnings In Focus

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Carysil Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, International Gemological Institute Ltd, Indiqube Spaces Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, LMW Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, TeamLease Services Ltd, Veedol Corporation Ltd, Xpro India Ltd, Exicom ltd, Share India Securities Ltd.

Earnings Post Market Hours

WPIL (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 10.6% at Rs 511 crore versus Rs 572 crore.

EBITDA down 4.7% at Rs 76.2 crore versus Rs 79.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.9% versus 14.0%.

Net profit at Rs 40.4 crore versus Rs 1.75 crore.

Note: The company recorded a Rs 70.5 crore tax on discontinued operations in Q4 FY25.

Novelis (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 4.4% at $4,787 million versus $4,587 million.

Adjusted EBITDA down 3.0% at $459 million.

Net loss at $84 million versus a profit of $294 million.

Note: The Oswego Hot Mill is expected to be back in service in a few weeks.

PNC Infratech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 5.1% at Rs 1,617 crore versus Rs 1,704 crore.

EBITDA down 23.5% at Rs 277 crore versus Rs 362 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.1% versus 21.3%.

Net profit up 42.9% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 76 crore.

Note: The company appointed MD Chakresh Kumar Jain as CFO.

Orkla India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.0% at Rs 626 crore versus Rs 596 crore.

EBITDA up 2.0% at Rs 97.3 crore versus Rs 95.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus 16.0%.

Net profit up 108.5% at Rs 73.4 crore versus Rs 35.2 crore.

Prince Pipes (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 18.1% at Rs 850 crore versus Rs 720 crore.

EBITDA up 100.9% at Rs 109.7 crore versus Rs 54.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.9% versus 7.6%.

Net profit up 131.8% at Rs 56.1 crore versus Rs 24.2 crore.

Bosch Home Comfort (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 965.4 crore versus Rs 932.6 crore.

EBITDA down 26.1% at Rs 67.8 crore versus Rs 91.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.0% versus 9.8%.

Net profit down 27.1% at Rs 40.9 crore versus Rs 56.1 crore.

Note: The board appointed Marcel Heese as Chairperson from July 1 and reappointed Sanjay Sudhakaran as MD.

Zee Entertainment (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 7.3% at Rs 2,025 crore versus Rs 2,184 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs 255 crore versus a profit of Rs 298 crore.

Net loss at Rs 102.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 188.4 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Trident (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 12.4% at Rs 1,633 crore versus Rs 1,864 crore.

EBITDA down 2.1% at Rs 242.2 crore versus Rs 247.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.8% versus 13.3%.

Net profit down 23.6% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 133.3 crore.

Note: The board reappointed Deepak Nanda as MD for 3 years and approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Hatson Agro (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 14.9% at Rs 2,578 crore versus Rs 2,243 crore.

EBITDA up 4.8% at Rs 235.3 crore versus Rs 224.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.1% versus 10.0%.

Net profit up 18.3% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 43 crore.

Note: The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Godawari Power (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 1,610 crore versus Rs 1,468 crore.

EBITDA up 37.9% at Rs 439 crore versus Rs 318 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.3% versus 21.7%.

Net profit up 26.6% at Rs 280 crore versus Rs 221 crore.

Note: The company plans to provide a loan of up to Rs 150 crore to its arm GERF and invest an additional Rs 200 crore in Godawari New Energy.

Nephrocare Health (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 219 crore.

EBITDA up 4.3% at Rs 53.6 crore versus Rs 51.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.2% versus 23.4%.

Net profit up 22.1% at Rs 30.4 crore versus Rs 24.9 crore.

ASK Automotive (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 35.0% at Rs 1,147 crore versus Rs 850 crore.

EBITDA up 28.3% at Rs 133.3 crore versus Rs 103.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.6% versus 12.2%.

Net profit up 24.2% at Rs 71.5 crore versus Rs 57.6 crore.

BPCL (Q4, QoQ)

Revenue down 0.3% at Rs 1.18 lakh crore versus Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

EBITDA down 13.8% at Rs 10,061 crore versus Rs 11,677 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.5% versus 9.8%.

Net profit down 57.7% at Rs 3,191 crore versus Rs 7,545 crore.

Note: The company saw a one-time loss of Rs 4,349 crore in Q4.

Dredging Corp (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 73.2% at Rs 478.2 crore versus Rs 276.1 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 32.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 29.9% versus 11.0%.

Net profit at Rs 86.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 24.6 crore.

PTC India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 33.3% at Rs 3,898 crore versus Rs 2,924 crore.

EBITDA down 6.9% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 156 crore.

EBITDA margin at 3.7% versus 5.3%.

Net profit down 69.3% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 343 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share and will mull monetisation of its investment in arm PTC India Financial Services.

Anthem Biosciences (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 26.4% at Rs 611 crore versus Rs 483 crore.

EBITDA up 36.9% at Rs 267 crore versus Rs 195 crore.

EBITDA margin at 43.7% versus 40.4%.

Net profit up 129.8% at Rs 189.8 crore versus Rs 82.6 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Mankind Pharma (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 11.8% at Rs 3,443 crore versus Rs 3,079 crore.

EBITDA up 36.1% at Rs 930 crore versus Rs 683 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.0% versus 22.2%.

Net profit up 31.7% at Rs 554 crore versus Rs 421 crore.

Note: The company appointed Satish Kumar Sharma as Whole-Time Director for 5 years and will invest Rs 500 crore more in arm Mankind Medicare.

Karnataka Bank (Q4, YoY)

Calculated NII up 8.0% at Rs 843 crore versus Rs 781 crore.

Operating Profit up 64.0% at Rs 615 crore versus Rs 375 crore.

Net profit up 61.7% at Rs 408 crore versus Rs 252 crore.

Note: Gross NPA improved to 2.78% versus 3.32% QoQ, and Net NPA improved to 0.98% versus 1.31% QoQ. Provisions were lower at Rs 90.3 crore versus Rs 94.9 crore QoQ. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Automotive Axles (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 664 crore versus Rs 560 crore.

EBITDA up 23.2% at Rs 77.1 crore versus Rs 62.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.6% versus 11.2%.

Net profit up 17.4% at Rs 53.9 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 32 per share, with August 5 as the record date.

Hindware Home Innovation (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 5.2% at Rs 663 crore versus Rs 699 crore.

EBITDA up 8.2% at Rs 44.2 crore versus Rs 40.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.7%.

Net loss at Rs 19 crore versus a loss of Rs 31 crore.

Viyash Scientific (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 19.1% at Rs 920 crore versus Rs 772 crore.

EBITDA up 63.2% at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 113 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.0% versus 14.6%.

Net profit at Rs 52.1 crore versus a loss of Rs 26.2 crore.

Note: The company recorded a one-time cost of Rs 7 crore in Q4.

CE Info Systems (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 54.8% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 93.7 crore.

EBIT up 197.9% at Rs 56.9 crore versus Rs 19.1 crore.

EBIT margin at 39.2% versus 20.4%.

Net profit up 170.2% at Rs 50.8 crore versus Rs 18.8 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

Dynamatic Tech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 13.8% at Rs 433 crore versus Rs 381 crore.

EBITDA up 28.1% at Rs 48.6 crore versus Rs 37.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.2% versus 10.0%.

Net profit down 21.9% at Rs 12.6 crore versus Rs 16.1 crore.

Note: The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Borosil (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.2% at Rs 284 crore versus Rs 270 crore.

EBITDA down 18.7% at Rs 30.2 crore versus Rs 37.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.6% versus 13.8%.

Net profit down 4.9% at Rs 10.6 crore versus Rs 11.1 crore.

Note: The board approved raising up to Rs 250 crore via QIP and other methods.

Siyaram Silk Mills (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 853 crore versus Rs 736 crore.

EBITDA up 23.0% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 111 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.0% versus 15.1%.

Net profit up 35.8% at Rs 97.8 crore versus Rs 72.04 crore.

Note: The board declared a special dividend of Rs 4 per share and a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Fine Organic (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 3.1% at Rs 625 crore versus Rs 607 crore.

EBITDA up 8.6% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 120 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.8% versus 19.7%.

Net profit up 21.0% at Rs 117.5 crore versus Rs 97.1 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 11 per share and announced plans to acquire an 80% stake in Oleofine Organics.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 20: Nifty Faces Key Hurdle At 23,800 Amid Range-Bound Play | Check Key Levels

Stocks In News

ITC Hotels: The company has acquired a 100% stake in Zuri Hotels and Resorts, absorbing it as a subsidiary effective today, for an enterprise value of Rs 205 crore. Separately, ITC acquired a 49.3% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care for Rs 30 crore.

Wipro: The IT major has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Mindsprint Pte and its related arms, which represents the Olam Group's IT and digital services business.

PG Electroplast: The company received a warning letter from SEBI regarding a violation of insider trading norms.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator has launched a new 5G service called 'Priority Postpaid', with plans ranging in price from Rs 449 to Rs 1,749.

JSW Energy: The company will acquire a 10.7% stake in Toshiba JSW Power (TJPS) for a consideration of Rs 150 crore.

Himadri Speciality: The company invested an additional AUD 2.56 million in Sicona via the subscription of CCNs, taking its total investment in the entity to AUD 16.75 million to date.

M&M Financial Services: The NBFC's board has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,200 crore.

Omaxe: Real estate developer Omaxe announced that WSB Partners has invested Rs 75 crore into the group to back its residential projects in Ujjain and Indore.

IndusInd Bank: The bank clarified that it has received no summons from SEBI regarding an insider trading case, stating that reports of SEBI summoning a former top official and referencing the Company Secretary are unsubstantiated.

Sula Vineyards: The winemaker reported that Abhishek Kapoor will resign as CFO from July 14, and the board has appointed Rinku More as CFO Designate effective July 15.

Paradeep Phosphates: The NCLAT has rejected the company's appeal for an entry tax exemption order in Odisha. The company has currently deposited Rs 26 crore out of its total Rs 76 crore liability.

Puravankara: The real estate firm has appointed Subrahmanya Gupta Boda as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Mphasis: DB International Trust has released its encumbrance on 30.55% of the company's shares.

Zee Entertainment: The media company will invest up to Rs 100 crore in the Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) of its arm, ZBullet Enterprises.

Godfrey Phillips: The company has received an ad-hoc on-account payment worth Rs 100 crore from its insurance provider in relation to the recent fire incident at its Andhra plant.

Aditya Birla Capital: The financial services provider has received the necessary RBI nod to officially carry on the business of factoring.

Nibe: The defense manufacturer successfully completed the test firing of its 'SURYASTRA' rocket launcher system.

ALSO READ: D-Street's Late-Night Cue: What Gift Nifty Indicates For Wednesday's Open

United Breweries: The beverage company has officially launched 'Heineken Silver' in the state of Haryana.

Blue Star: The air conditioning major will acquire the remaining 51% stake in its arm, Blue Star Qatar, for QAR 102,000.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The company's subsidiary, Kirloskar Advanced Systems, has received RoC approval to commence its business operations.

Sun Pharma Advanced: The company's licensing partner, Ocuvex, has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US FDA regarding the new drug application for PDP-716, citing findings at the manufacturing facility.

Mangalore Refinery: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has authorized the company to construct an ATF pipeline for the Bengaluru Airport.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: The company has expanded internationally b y incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary, Themis Biosyn Japan.

y incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary, Themis Biosyn Japan. Jio Financial: The financial services arm has invested nearly Rs 5 crore into Jio Allianz General Insurance.

Sambhv Steel Tubes: The company has secured consent from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) to set up a new cold rolling mill unit with a production capacity of 1.2 MT per annum.

Acutaas Chemicals: The company's arm, Acutaas Chemicals Electrolytes, will allot 1,111 shares to ARZ Pharma at an issue price of Rs 52,490 per share, which will dilute the parent company's holding in the arm to 90%.

IDBI Bank: The bank's board has reappointed Jayakumar S Pillai as Deputy Managing Director for a one-year term starting June 12.

Insider trades

Paisalo Digital: Pri Caf, Promoter Group & Equilibrated Venture Cflow, Promoter Group both acquired 10.50 lakh shares each (total 21 lakh shares).

Afcons Infrastructure: Goswami Infratech, Promoter, created pledge of 22.05 crore shares.

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Balaji Amines, Kaynes Technology India, Rane Holdings, Wheels India

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Avalon Technologies, Awfis Space Solutions, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems, Firstsource Solutions, Marine Electricals (India), Neogen Chemicals, Simplex Infrastructures, Venus Pipes & Tubes

ALSO READ: FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Three Days Of Buying As Markets Fall

F&O Cues

Nifty May futures is down 0.22% to 23,605.00 at a discount of 13 points.

Nifty Options 26th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Securities in ban period: KAYNES, SAIL

Currency Check

The Indian rupee continued to sink deeper on Tuesday and reached a fresh all-time closing low of 96.58 against the US dollar amid elevated crude oil prices, global uncertainty, and a stronger dollar continue to remain key risks for the domestic unit. The rupee has depreciated for the 12th straight calendar day. Intraday, it dropped to 96.61 against the US green back for the first time ever. On Monday, it had settled at levels of 96.36.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.