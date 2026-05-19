FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Three Days Of Buying As Markets Fall

Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers of equity after staying buyers for three sessions. This comes as Benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower on Tuesday. While FPIs offloaded stake worth Rs 2,457 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second day as they bought shares worth Rs 3,802 crore.

Last week, FPIs offloaded total stake worth Rs 13,584 crore, while the DIIs bought stake worth Rs 18,524 crore. The spike in FPI selling came as the tensions in Middle East rose amid Iran war.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January, according to data on the NSDL. On the other hand, FPIs in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomics space. However, after the FPIs staged a brief and tentative return to Indian equities, the escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the US-Iran war rattled the global risk sentiment pushing the FPIs to turn net sellers.

In March they sold equity worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore posting a month with the highest ever selling. In April they have offloaded stake worth Rs 60,847 crore. So far in May they have offloaded stake worth Rs 22,660 crore. In 2026 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 2.15 lakh crore.

Market Recap

Benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower, with Nifty at 23,618, down 0.14%, and Sensex at 75,200.85, lower by 0.15%. The indices closed in negative territory after trading in a narrow range through the session.

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