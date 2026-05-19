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US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Seeks Sanctions Relief, Release Of Frozen Funds; Trump Says Attack Held Off

US President Trump announced he delayed planned military strikes on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

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US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Seeks Sanctions Relief, Release Of Frozen Funds; Trump Says Attack Held Off
Iran War Live Updates
9 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump has said he was holding up fresh strikes at Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Monday late afternoon, without any reference to Pakistan, the mediator in the US-Iran war.

"I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday)," Trump said.

The President said that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all countries in the West Asia and beyond. 

Before his announcement, Trump spoke on the phone with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, two sources with knowledge said, according to Axios.

May 19, 2026 17:11 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Qatar In Touch With Washington, Says Iran Negotiations 'Need More Time'

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson al-Ansari stated that "contacts will continue" with Wahsington, according to Al Jazeera.

"We are supportive of the diplomatic effort by Pakistan that has shown seriousness in bringing parties together and finding a solution, and we do believe it needs more time," Ansari said.

May 19, 2026 14:38 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Spots US-Israeli Drone In Qeshm Island

Fresh tensions erupted across two of Iran's most strategically sensitive locations late Monday as Tehran scrambled air defense systems against suspected US-Israeli drones — one near the Strait of Hormuz and another over the nuclear-adjacent city of Isfahan.

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Iran Activates Air Defense Systems In Isfahan, Qashem Island

May 19, 2026 13:46 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: UAE's Image As Middle Eastern Haven Tested By War

The United Arab Emirates for decades has advertised itself as a haven for international business in a Middle East awash in violent upheaval. Those waves have now crashed into this nation, testing its economic model like never before.

The UAE, a close ally of the United States and Israel, faced more missile and drone attacks from Iran during the war than any other country.

The attacks — and Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz — have more than halved the Emirates' exports of crude oil and natural gas. Its tourism and conference sectors have also suffered.

(Source: AP)

May 19, 2026 13:25 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran warns Trump Against Fresh Aggression

Even as Gulf-brokered diplomacy paused a planned US military strike On Iran on Tuesday, Tehran made its position clear: any new attack will draw a fiercer response, and the Strait of Hormuz is not going back to what it was.

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Iran Warns Trump Against Fresh Aggression, Says Hormuz Will Never Return To Previous State

May 19, 2026 12:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Demands To US

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said lifting sanctions, releasing frozen funds and ending the blockade were included in Iran’s recent proposal to the US, according to IRNA news agency.

May 19, 2026 12:04 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran warns Trump Against Fresh Aggression

Even as Gulf-brokered diplomacy paused a planned US military strike On Iran on Tuesday, Tehran made its position clear: any new attack will draw a fiercer response, and the Strait of Hormuz is not going back to what it was.

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Iran Warns Trump Against Fresh Aggression, Says Hormuz Will Never Return To Previous State

May 19, 2026 11:08 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump's Tough-Talk Foreign Policy Hits Wall

US President Donald Trump has considered himself an effective dealmaker above all else, but he appears to have hit a wall with Iran as his tough talk, threats and even military action have not moved Tehran from its long-established positions.

With shifting goals that make it difficult to judge the status of the US effort, Trump and his top aides have insisted the United States has already won the war and that Iran is ready to reach an agreement in the wake of escalating US threats during a tenuous ceasefire.

May 19, 2026 10:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Indian Stocks Rally On Iran Strike Pause

Stock market benchmark indices rallied in early trade on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he has halted fresh strikes on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, asserting that serious discussions were underway with Tehran that could lead to an acceptable deal.

Buying in frontline IT stocks, Adani group firms and foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in equities.

May 19, 2026 09:56 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Flotilla Again

Israeli forces intercepted dozens of boats attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. According to a report in Al Jazeera, Israel deployed a naval fleet and troops on speed boats to board the vessels in international waters off Cyprus, detaining hundreds of activists. It also says Israeli forces intercepted 22 flotilla vessels off Greece two weeks ago and detained 181 volunteers.

May 19, 2026 09:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Pakistan Wants US To Announce Agreement On All Issues

Pakistani officials say Washington wants to announce agreements on all issues at once, while Iran seeks a deal to end the war before a nuclear agreement, US media reports.

May 19, 2026 09:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Cites Deal Hopes

US President Donald Trump says, "...I put it (attack on Iran) off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while because we've had very big discussions with Iran and we'll see what they amount to. I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and some others if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal...It's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything..."

May 19, 2026 08:55 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Postpones Iran Attack Per Gulf Allies

"We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow. I have put off attacking Iran for a little while, hopefully forever, on the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and some others (in the gulf)," says US President Donald Trump.

May 19, 2026 08:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Markets Calm Despite Geopolitics, Yield Pressure

Markets posted modest gains on Tuesday after weeks of volatility driven by the US-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz closure. Investors shrugged off geopolitical risks as AI-led gains lifted stocks. Markets now face pressure from rising bond yields in Japan and the U.S., plus elevated crude prices, which may prompt the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer.

May 19, 2026 08:14 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Dips Below $110

Oil prices declined after US President Donald Trump said he had called off a planned military strike on Iran, raising hopes that renewed negotiations could ease tensions in the Middle East and eventually restore disrupted crude flows.

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Oil Prices Today: Brent Crude Dips Below $110 As Trump Calls Off Planned Strike On Iran

May 19, 2026 07:45 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Puts Attack On Iran On Hold

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday night that he has called off a planned military strike on Iran that was scheduled for Tuesday, citing urgent appeals from key Gulf allies who believe a negotiated deal is within reach.

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Trump Puts Attack On Iran On Hold For Few Days After Gulf Leaders Request

May 19, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Demands Nuclear Deal

Trump said serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all countries in the West Asia and beyond. 

“This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached,” Trump said.

May 19, 2026 07:13 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says He Paused Iran Strikes After Gulf Requests

US President Donald Trump has said he was holding up fresh strikes at Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Monday late afternoon, without any reference to Pakistan, the mediator in the US-Iran war.

"I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday),” Trump said.

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