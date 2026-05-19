Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO Listing: GMP Signals Up To 35% Gain On Market Debut

The initial public offering (IPO) of Goldline Pharmaceutical, which was oversubscribed 781.85 times on the third and final day of bidding on May 14, will make its debut on the SME market today, May 19, 2026.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO was Rs 15 on May 19. It indicates a listing price of Rs 58 apiece, a potential gain of 34.88% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO: Key Details

Goldline Pharmaceutical's IPO was a book build issue of Rs 11.61 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 27 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 41 and Rs 43 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors needed to bid for two lots comprising a total of 6,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 2,58,000. HNIs could participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of three lots, leading to an investment of Rs 3,87,000.

The SME IPO received bids for 1,53,86,88,000 shares against 19,68,000 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 180.22 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 1,227.90 times. Retail investors booked their quota 881.15 times.

Its subscription window was open from May 12 to May 14. The IPO share allotment status was finalised on May 15. The company processed refunds for non-allottees and transferred shares to the Demat accounts of the allottees on May 18.

Cumulative Capital Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt and for general corporate purposes.

About Goldline Pharmaceutical

Goldline Pharmaceuticals operates in the pharmaceutical marketing space and sells medicines under its “Goldline” brand. Rather than manufacturing drugs in-house, the company collaborates with third-party producers that manufacture formulations according to its research inputs and product requirements, while adhering to regulatory and quality standards.

Financials

The company reported a 57.2% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 2.83 crore in FY25 from Rs 1.8 crore in FY24. Total revenue rose 19% YoY to Rs 28.06 crore in FY25 from Rs 23.57 crore in FY24.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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