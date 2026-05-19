All Adani Stocks Trade In The Green After Clean Chit From US Justice Dept

Shares of Adani Enterprises and all other Adani group stocks are trading in the green on Tuesday after the US Department of Justice dropped all charges against Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani and closing the case permanently.

Adani Enterprises is currently trading with gains of 2% in trade at Rs 2,747, reaching intraday high of Rs 2,774. This is not the only Adani stock surging in trade as Adani Green is also up more than 3% whereas Adani Total has gained 2.3% as well.

In fact, all Adani stocks are trading in green on Tuesday, with Adani Green emerging as the highest gainer (3.51%), followed by NDTV (2.98%) and Adani Total (2.97%).

The positive rally within most Adani Group companies come after US DoJ was forced to drop all charges against Adani as after prosecutors found no clear U.S. linkages and insufficient evidence to sustain the allegations.

Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission settled civil allegations against the two men tied to disclosures made to investors in connection with solar energy projects in India.

Court filings showed Gautam Adani agreed to pay $6 million and Sagar Adani $12 million, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

ALSO READ: US Justice Dept Drops All Charges Against Adani, Case Closed Permanently

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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