Apollo Micro Systems Shares Surge Over 9% After Stellar Q4 Results

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems surged over 9% during the trading session on Tuesday, May 19 after the company announced fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2025-26, reporting a significant growth in net profit.

Apollo Micro Systems advanced 9.55% intraday to Rs 340.7 apiece. The defence stock was trading 7.6% higher by 10:12 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.46%.

Apollo Micro System declared financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Monday. The company's net profit surged around 168% to Rs 37.6 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 14 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 81.3% to Rs 293.3 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 161.8 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Apollo Micro FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit At Rs. 37.6 crore Vs Rs. 14 crore

Revenue Up 81.3% At Rs. 293.3 crore Vs Rs. 161.8 crore

Ebitda Up 88.1% At Rs. 67.7 crore Vs Rs. 36 crore

Ebitda Margin At 23.1% Vs 22.2% YoY

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