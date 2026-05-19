Rolex Rings: IDBI Capital Stays Bullish on Improving Demand Outlook After Q4 Results — Check New Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

Rolex Rings Ltd. exhibited a soft performance in Q4 FY26 impacted by one offs. Margins came in at 18.4% lower than the usual run rate of 20-21% owing to one time legal cost of Rs 60 million towards the ROR settlement and ~ Rs 220 mn of elevated US customs duty which could be recovered in the subsequent quarters.

The management is positive on the growth in domestic bearing rings as import substitutes are being manufactured in India.

Demand from the industrial and the large bearings side continues to be subdued particularly on the exports front. Most of the customers have accepted the 25% tariff rate in the US and demand outlook has improved in this region post a 30% sales decline in FY26.

Europe is also seeing good ramp up in demand outlook especially from the passenger vehicles and the light commercial vehicles segment in the auto domain.

In light of the improved outlook, IDBI Capital maintains its BUY rating with revised target price of Rs 175 at 20xFY28 expected earnings.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Rolex Rings Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.