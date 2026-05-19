Cannes 2026: Marathi celebrities Prajakta Mali, Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf And Ankita Walawalkar Make Statement In Traditional Ensembles

The 79th Cannes Film Festival saw several prominent Marathi stars proudly showcase traditional attire on the red carpet.

Dressed in classic Maharashtrian ensembles, veteran actor Ashok Saraf, with his wife Nivedita Saraf, actress Prajakta Mali, and Bigg Boss Marathi fame Ankita Walawalkar made a strong cultural statement at one of the world's most prestigious film events.

Prajakta Mali's Traditional Debut

Prajakta Mali made her Cannes debut in a striking blue Maharashtrian 'nauvari' saree, paired with heritage gold jewellery, including a choker and bangles. She elevated her look with a traditional 'nath' (nose ring) and 'kamarbandh'. The actress opted for a graceful bun with a bindi that completed the traditional Maharashtrian look. Her attire received widespread appreciation for bringing Maharashtrian culture to the international stage.

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Ashok Saraf And Nivedita Saraf's Graceful Appearance

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf and his wife, Nivedita, were the picture of elegance on the red carpet. Nivedita stunned in a rich Paithani saree featuring pastel tones and traditional motifs. She accessorised her look with a mangalsutra, matching bangles, and classic Marathi jewellery, including the 'nath'. A neatly tied bun, accessorised with a 'gajra', made her style statement complete.

Ashok Saraf complemented his wife in a sophisticated white bandhgala paired with black bottomwear. The couple's coordinated traditional attire drew admiration from fans.

Ankita Walawalkar's Maharashtrian Ensemble

Ankita Walawalkar made a striking impression on the Cannes red carpet with her traditional style statement. The Bigg Boss Marathi fame actress wore a beautifully draped pink saree, styled in the classic regional style. She accessorised it with jewellery, including earrings and pearls around her neck. Her hair was neatly tied, complemented by a bindi and subtle, glowing makeup. She has also earned applause for confidently representing Marathi culture on the global stage.

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The stars attended the red carpet event for the grand global launch of the Marathi OTT platform 'Abhijat Marathi'. Their decision to wear traditional Maharashtrian attire instead of Western designer wear put the spotlight on regional culture on the global stage.

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