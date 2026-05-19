SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification OUT For 7120 Vacancies; Check Direct Link To Apply

State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for the engagement of Apprentices under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. The notice has been issued by the Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, Mumbai. SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 solicits applications for 7,150 apprentice positions across states and union territories within India. Interested and qualified individuals can apply online via the SBI careers website from May 19 to June 8, 2026.

This recruitment initiative is being carried out under the Apprentices Act, 1961, and the chosen candidates will participate in apprenticeship training for a duration of one year. Throughout this training period, apprentices will earn a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000. However, SBI has made it clear that the apprenticeship programme does not assure permanent employment with the bank following the completion of training.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to apply

Direct Link: https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/sbiaapr26/

or you can also visit https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings

Follow these steps to apply online for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Step 1: Navigate to the SBI Careers portal at sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings

Step 2: Select the notice stating "ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961 ".

Step 3: Provide your active mobile number and email for registration.

Step 4: Fill in your personal details, educational qualifications, and any other required information.

Step 5: Upload the documents, your signature, and a photograph in the specified format.

Step 6: Complete the payment procedure using the available online methods.

Step 7: After meticulously checking all the details, submit the application form.

Step 8: The application form can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Age & Eligibility criteria

According to the official announcement, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any field from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification accredited by the central government. The age of applicants should range from 20 to 28 years as of April 1, 2026. Candidates from reserved categories will qualify for age relaxation in accordance with government regulations.

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SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application fee & selection process

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS category applicants is Rs. 300, whereas candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories are relieved from the payment of fees.

The selection procedure for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 will include an online written examination followed by a local language proficiency assessment. Candidates who pass will also need to undergo document verification and a medical evaluation before final selection.

The online examination is anticipated to evaluate candidates on topics such as reasoning skills, quantitative aptitude, English proficiency, computer literacy, and general awareness. The bank has encouraged applicants to thoroughly examine the eligibility criteria and state-specific vacancy information prior to applying.

For more details check: https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/sbiaapr26/

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