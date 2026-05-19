Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent 2' Leaked Set Pic Goes Viral, Fans Spot Alia Bhatt And Sharvari

Stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina is reportedly bringing back India's Got Latent, and a leaked photo allegedly from the Season 2 sets has sparked a major buzz online about surprise celebrity appearances.

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari On Season 2 Set

The viral image features actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari seated on what many users identified as the show's judging panel. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the actors, fans quickly linked the appearance to promotions for their upcoming spy thriller Alpha.

Several users on social media claimed the picture looked authentic, while others argued it could have been generated using AI tools. Despite the debate, the image spread rapidly across platforms, with fans dissecting every detail visible in the frame.

Among the elements that caught viewers' attention was a 'nimbu-mirchi' hanging on the set, a traditional charm many people in India use to ward off the evil eye. Another detail that sparked discussion was the addition of handcuffs incorporated into the show's logo, which many interpreted as a playful nod to the legal troubles surrounding the series earlier this year.

Why 'India's Got Latent' Was Taken Down?

'India's Got Latent', which first gained popularity on YouTube in 2024, became one of the most talked-about comedy talent shows online because of its unfiltered humour and chaotic format. However, the show landed in controversy in 2025 after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a guest judge on one of the episodes.

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During the episode, Ranveer asked a contestant a question that triggered widespread backlash online and offline. Complaints were reportedly filed accusing the creators of promoting obscenity and using offensive language. According to reports, FIRs were registered against Allahbadia, content creator Apoorva Makhija and Raina.

In the wake of the uproar, Raina removed all episodes of 'India's Got Latent' from YouTube. Now, with buzz of a second season gathering momentum, fans are waiting to see whether the show can make a successful comeback despite its turbulent past.

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