Apple WWDC 2026 Date And Time In India, US, UK, Canada, Europe; How To Watch Keynote; What To Expect

Apple has officially announced the dates for the Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 and started sending out invitations. Apple's annual tech event will focus heavily on its upcoming software platforms, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27. Additionally, spotlight is expected on the revamped, AI-powered, and privacy-focused Siri. This year's conference carries the tagline “Coming bright up” and may mark one of Tim Cook's final WWDC keynotes as CEO, before he passes the mantle of the Cupertino-based tech giant to John Ternus in September.

Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote: Date, Time, How To Watch

WWDC 2026 begins on Monday, June 8, with the main keynote presentation. Timings in major regions of the world for the keynote are:

US: 10 a.m. PDT, 11 a.m. MDT, 12 p.m. CDT, 1 p.m. EDT.

Canada: 2 p.m.

India: 10:30 p.m.

UK: 6 p.m.

Europe: 7 p.m.

The keynote can be viewed live on:

Apple's official website (apple.com).

Apple TV app (on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and compatible smart TVs).

Apple's official YouTube channel.

After the keynote, Apple will hold the Platforms State of the Union session, where it will showcase new features, developer tools, and APIs.

What To Expect At WWDC 2026

The keynote is expected to be led by Tim Cook, followed by announcements covering major software updates across Apple platforms, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27. iOS 27 is likely to bring further refinements to the Liquid Glass interface, expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities and new AI tools, and improvements to apps and services.

A key focus area this year may also be Apple Intelligence-powered Siri. Apple's AI partnership with Google may also be highlighted, which may see Gemini AI embedded into Siri. Siri is expected to transform into a generative AI-powered chatbot, with deep integration into iPhones, iPads, and Macs, an Ask button, and in-app actions. It should be more conversational, context aware, and with enhanced on-screen and world knowledge.

Recent reports also indicate that Siri will get automatic chat deletion as a critical privacy capability, and the Camera app may feature a dedicated Siri mode, along with photo and video modes.

Also read: Google I/O 2026 Preview: From 'Agentic' Gemini To Aluminum OS, Here's What To Expect At The Conference

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