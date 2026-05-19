Google I/O 2026 Preview: From 'Agentic' Gemini To Aluminum OS, Here's What To Expect At The Conference

Google I/O 2026 — the tech giant's annual developer conference — kicks off on May 19. Without a shred of doubt, artificial intelligence is expected to grab the lion's share of the attention at the event. Google is set to unveil major advancements for its Gemini AI model, expanding its integration across more products and services. It previewed Android 17 during the Android Show, and the company has already announced Googlebooks. Both could get their due spotlight during Google I/O, along with Android XR smart glasses — which were previewed last year — and Aluminum OS.

Gemini

Gemini will likely remain the centerpiece of the keynote, with details around its “agentic” features expected. This could include an autonomous assistant codenamed Remy. This agent would handle tasks like responding to emails and managing calendars.

A new Gemini version is anticipated, featuring changes in the interface, a multimodal model capable of processing text, images, audio, video, and code in one prompt, and longer context windows.

iOS users may see an improved Gemini app for iPhone. Also, Google's creative tools, such as the Veo video generator and Lyria music generator, may be spoken about as well.

Android 17

Google gave an early preview of Android 17 during the Android Show. The software overhaul is major, with improvements across smartphones, cars, wearables, and other devices and Gemini at the heart of everything. Expect a little more on that front at I/O.

Googlebooks

Google last week also introduced Googlebooks — its next generation of laptops designed to succeed Chromebooks. As with other devices, the Googlebook is set to integrate Gemini's AI capabilities more deeply. The event is likely to provide further information in this direction.

Aluminum OS

Aluminum OS — Google's Android-based desktop operating system designed to merge Android and ChromeOS into a single platform — is expected to get major attention as well. It aims to deliver a full desktop experience with strong Android app support, better peripheral compatibility, and window management. A developer preview is expected soon after the keynote.

Android XR

Android XR smart glasses, previewed last year, are expected to make their official debut, with more information on developer access and upcoming collaborations with brands like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Also read: Microsoft AI Boss Warns Most Office Jobs Will Be Gone In 18 Months

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