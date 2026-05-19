Dhanuka Agritech Q4 Results: Profit Zooms; Board Announces Buyback And Dividend — Check Record Date

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. reported its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026, registering a strong profit growth of 29% on a year-on-year basis while revenue saw an uptick of around 9%. The company also approved a buyback of up to 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,400 per share.

The aggregate amount for the buyback stands at Rs 70 crore, representing 1.11% of the company's equity. The board has fixed May 29 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility to participate in the offer.

Dhanuka Agritech Q4FY26

Net Profit up 29.8% at Rs 97.5 crore versus Rs 75.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 483 crore versus Rs 442 crore YoY

EBITDA up 4.8% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 126 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 27.3% versus 28.5% YoY

Promoters and the promoter group, which held a combined 69.71% stake as of May 15, have expressed their intention to participate in the buyback.

Dhanuka Agritech also announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. The record date for the final dividend has been fixed at July 17.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 97.5 crore for the March quarter, compared with Rs75.5 crore in the same period last year. Ebitda margin compressed slightly, falling from 28.5% to 27.3% in the current quarter.

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