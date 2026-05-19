Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Uno Minda, Ather Energy, TVS Motor, Aeroflex, Data Patterns — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)? Should you hold shares of Uno Minda at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy TVS Motor Company Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Ather Energy Ltd.?

CA Rudra Murthy B.V., Founder Director Vachana Investments and Nirav Asher, Head- Equity Research Analyst Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,334.00)

Rudra: Sell

Switch from stocks like TCS, Infosys to stocks like Coforge, Tech Mahindra, Oracle Financial Services.

TCS does not have relative strength. Same applies to Infosys

UNO Minda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,053.90)

Rudra: Sell

Stock has shown down move in price but volumes are rising.

Exit at any bounce that you see in Uno Minda.

For long-term investors, check out for last support which is Rs 990.

Don't average this stock at all.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 912.20)

Nirav: Buy

Clearly EV is the way forward, so there is a lot of thrust on electric vehicles.

Competitive space is high.

Can enter even at the current levels.

Prospects are improving for Ather and Ola Energy.

TVS Motor Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,285.00)

Nirav: Hold

Huge disparity in valuations of two-wheeler companies.

TVS trades at around 55 times price to earning multiples.

Prospects are strong as markets are given it a premium.

Portfolio stock and should not be sold.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: TVS Motor, JSW Energy, Adani Power, Paytm, Astral And More On Brokerages' Radar

Aeroflex Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 381.90)

Rudra: Hold

Hold definitely.

If stock gets dips to levels close to Rs 350, then it is a buy.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,683.90)

Nirav: Hold

Quarter has been mixed on results.

Company deals with BrahMos and media reports indicate there is sharp decline in BrahMos.

Short-term can expect near-term headwinds.

Looks attractive from a two-year perspective.

ALSO READ: Infosys, TCS, Coforge And All IT Stocks Rally As Rupee Depreciates

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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