Legal Overhang To Growth Story: What The Adani Resolution Means for India Inc. — Experts Weigh In

The US Department of Justice's decision to permanently drop criminal charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani has removed one of the biggest overhangs facing the Adani Group, with legal experts and market participants saying the development could have implications far beyond the conglomerate itself.

The decision comes days after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settled civil disclosure allegations and the Office of Foreign Assets Control resolved a separate sanctions matter related to LPG imports from Iran. Together, the settlements bring a series of US investigations to a close and substantially reduce the reputational uncertainty surrounding the group.

From an India Inc. perspective, Keki Mistry, Chairman of HDFC Bank, said the resolution could encourage more lenders to work with the group and help reduce its borrowing costs. Given Adani's substantial role in infrastructure, logistics and energy, several experts said the benefits extend to the broader economy as well.

Mistry highlighted that the Adani Group currently holds the highest credit rating in India and plays a significant role in the economy, accounting for nearly 20% of the country's total port cargo. According to him, the group remains one of the biggest contributors to India's overall growth story.

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'A Win-Win, Not an Admission of Guilt'

Senior lawyer at the Supreme Court, Swapnil Kothari, said the original allegations reflected an “over-reaching” application of US laws, adding that American statutes can often be expansive and restrictive in nature.

According to Kothari, the fact that US authorities ultimately did not pursue the case to trial suggests they were unable to establish evidence sufficient to sustain the charges. He added that the settlement removes any immediate concerns about the group's underlying business fundamentals.

Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Agarwal described the settlement as “a win-win for both the parties,” stressing that a negotiated resolution should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing.

He said the closure offers an important precedent for other Indian conglomerates expanding globally. As more Indian groups access international capital markets and operate across multiple jurisdictions, they are likely to face increasingly complex legal and regulatory scrutiny.

'Blessing in Disguise'

Market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the episode may ultimately prove to be a “blessing in disguise” for the Adani Group. The legal scrutiny, he argued, forced the conglomerate to sharpen its capital allocation, strengthen disclosures and become more disciplined in separating and evaluating individual businesses, particularly core assets such as ports.

With what he called a significant “reputational fog” now cleared, Bandyopadhyay said the group is better positioned to execute globally and attract fresh investor interest.

ALSO READ: US Justice Dept Drops All Charges Against Adani, Case Closed Permanently

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