10,000 Videos, 40,000 Photographs: B.Tech Graduate Arrested For Sharing Objectionable Content Among Minors

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 2019 B.Tech graduate from Hardoi for allegedly running an online network that circulated objectionable content among minors through multiple Telegram and Instagram groups, officials said.

According to Circle Officer Ankit Mishra, the Cyber Police Station received information on May 17 about a man identified as Vikas Singh, accused of distributing obscene videos and photographs online.

ALSO READ | Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: CCTV Footage Adds Fresh Twist As Hunt Underway For Husband

A case was subsequently registered and multiple police teams were formed to trace and arrest him.

“Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Vikas had created numerous groups and channels on Telegram and Instagram, totalling approximately 21, through which he provided objectionable photos and videos to his users,” the officer said.

Police said the accused allegedly shared videos that infringed upon individuals' privacy and had built a network of nearly 7,000 users across his channels, most of them believed to be minors.

The police informed that during the course of investigation, "content comprising 10,000 videos and 40,000 obscene photographs was discovered across his groups."

Police also examined his bank accounts and found deposits worth around Rs 1.20 crore.

ALSO READ | MHA Updates Citizenship Rules For Applicants From Pakistan Afghanistan And Bangladesh

Officials said Vikas Singh had allegedly been running the operation since 2020 and monetised access to the content through subscription plans priced at Rs 350 per month, Rs 450 for three months and Rs 600 for six months.

“He primarily sourced this content by downloading it from the internet… further investigations are underway,” the official added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.