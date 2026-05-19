Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: CCTV Footage Adds Fresh Twist As Hunt Underway For Husband

In a fresh twist in Twisha Sharma dowry death case, a CCTV video has surfaced online, capturing her final moments before her death. The footage reportedly shows her walking alone towards the staircase leading to the terrace of her marital home in Katara Hills at around 7:20 am on May 12.

Nearly an hour later the video reportedly shows her husband, along with a neighbor and a house help, attempting CPR on her at a staircase after she was brought down. Despite repeated efforts, she could not be revived, and later the video shower her being carried downstairs by the men.

CCTV footage captured the victim's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, entering an upstairs room before walking downstairs moments later.

The footage has become a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into Twisha's death, which occurred on May 12. Police are examining the sequence of events to determine whether it was suicide or a case of foul play, amid allegations of dowry harassment raised by her family.

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Her husband, Samarth Singh, is currently absconding, and authorities have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest, reported TOI. Investigators are also reviewing forensic evidence and statements from family members and witnesses to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to police, Twisha Sharma and Samarth met through a dating app in 2024 and married in December 2025. The case took a turn after Giribala Singh denied dowry and murder allegations, claiming Twisha had a history of psychiatric treatment, counselling, and substance abuse, including medication linked to schizophrenia-related conditions.

WhatsApp chats reportedly show Twisha pleading with her mother to take her away, alleging harassment and suspicion. She wrote that her life had become “hell” and she was deeply disturbed.

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