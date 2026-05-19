CBSE Revaluation 2026 For Class 12: Check Direct Link To Appy, Fees, Dates And More

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the window for re-evaluation and access to answer sheets for Class 12 students starting today, May 19. Students who are dissatisfied with their board examination results can now submit their applications online to receive digital copies of their evaluated answer sheets and subsequently request verification or re-evaluation.
To enhance transparency, CBSE has revamped the post-result grievance procedure this year. With the updated system, students will initially gain access to scanned answer sheets before deciding whether to apply for re-verification of their scores or request a re-evaluation of certain answers.
CBSE Class XII examination result re-evaluation mechanism provides students with a transparent and structured process to review their evaluated answer books. It ensures that students have access to their scanned copies before initiating any request for verification or… pic.twitter.com/DdpgqmlpW1— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 17, 2026
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CBSE Class 12 Revaluation & verification timelines
The CBSE has opened the acceptance window of re-evaluation requests starting today, May 19. Answer submissions will be open from May 22, and students can review their re-evaluated answer papers between May 26 and May 29.
CBSE Class 12 Fees reduced for revaluation
The board has also made a substantial reduction in the cost for obtaining photocopies of answer sheets, lowering it from Rs 700 to Rs 100. The charge for verification has been similarly decreased from Rs 500 to Rs 100. Additionally, the fee for re-evaluating each question is Rs. 25.
CBSE Revaluation 2026: Direct Link To Apply
Students can apply for CBSE Class 12 revaluation/rechecking 2026 through this official link:
https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk/reeval.aspx
CBSE Revaluation 2026 For Class 12: Follow these steps to apply for re-evaluation
Get a Photocopy of Assessed Answer Sheet
Step 1: Navigate to the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Request Answer Book'
Step 3: Fill in necessary information such as Roll Number, Class, and Subject
Step 4: Pay the required fee
Step 5: Get the photocopy once it becomes accessible.
CBSE Revaluation 2026: Verification of Scores
Once the photocopy is obtained, students can check if scores were calculated accurately.
Step 1: Go back to the official CBSE portal – cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Request for Re-verification'
Step 3: Pay the application fee and submit your request
Step 4: Keep the acknowledgment safe
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CBSE Revaluation 2026: Re-verification of Particular Answers
Only those students who have secured the photocopy are eligible to apply for re-evaluation.
Step 1: Choose up to 10 questions per subject for re-evaluation.
Step 2: Cover the applicable fee
Step 3: Submit your request via the same portal
Students should be mindful that the scores post-re-valuation are definitive and cannot be altered again.
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