CBSE Revaluation 2026 For Class 12: Check Direct Link To Appy, Fees, Dates And More

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the window for re-evaluation and access to answer sheets for Class 12 students starting today, May 19. Students who are dissatisfied with their board examination results can now submit their applications online to receive digital copies of their evaluated answer sheets and subsequently request verification or re-evaluation.

To enhance transparency, CBSE has revamped the post-result grievance procedure this year. With the updated system, students will initially gain access to scanned answer sheets before deciding whether to apply for re-verification of their scores or request a re-evaluation of certain answers.

ALSO READ: 'Not New For CBSE': Education Ministry Dismisses Concerns About On-Screen Marking System

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation & verification timelines

The CBSE has opened the acceptance window of re-evaluation requests starting today, May 19. Answer submissions will be open from May 22, and students can review their re-evaluated answer papers between May 26 and May 29.

CBSE Class 12 Fees reduced for revaluation

The board has also made a substantial reduction in the cost for obtaining photocopies of answer sheets, lowering it from Rs 700 to Rs 100. The charge for verification has been similarly decreased from Rs 500 to Rs 100. Additionally, the fee for re-evaluating each question is Rs. 25.

CBSE Revaluation 2026: Direct Link To Apply

Students can apply for CBSE Class 12 revaluation/rechecking 2026 through this official link:

https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk/reeval.aspx

CBSE Revaluation 2026 For Class 12: Follow these steps to apply for re-evaluation

Get a Photocopy of Assessed Answer Sheet

Step 1: Navigate to the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Request Answer Book'

Step 3: Fill in necessary information such as Roll Number, Class, and Subject

Step 4: Pay the required fee

Step 5: Get the photocopy once it becomes accessible.

CBSE Revaluation 2026: Verification of Scores

Once the photocopy is obtained, students can check if scores were calculated accurately.

Step 1: Go back to the official CBSE portal – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Request for Re-verification'

Step 3: Pay the application fee and submit your request

Step 4: Keep the acknowledgment safe

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 9 Three-Language Formula Explained: What Changes For Students?

CBSE Revaluation 2026: Re-verification of Particular Answers

Only those students who have secured the photocopy are eligible to apply for re-evaluation.

Step 1: Choose up to 10 questions per subject for re-evaluation.

Step 2: Cover the applicable fee

Step 3: Submit your request via the same portal

Students should be mindful that the scores post-re-valuation are definitive and cannot be altered again.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.